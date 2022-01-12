How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (11-4, 0-0 Big East) host the No. 23 Providence Friars (14-2, 0-0 Big East) in a matchup of Big East rivals at CHI Health Center Omaha, starting at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
How to Watch Creighton vs. Providence
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 11, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: CHI Health Center Omaha
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Creighton
-4.5
133.5 points
Key Stats for Creighton vs. Providence
- The 65.9 points per game the Bluejays score are just 2.3 more points than the Friars give up (63.6).
- The Friars average 8.3 more points per game (69.8) than the Bluejays give up to opponents (61.5).
- The Bluejays make 46.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (39.8%).
- The Friars have shot at a 43.7% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 39.5% shooting opponents of the Bluejays have averaged.
Creighton Players to Watch
- Ryan Kalkbrenner is averaging 12.3 points, 0.7 assists and 6.9 rebounds per game.
- Ryan Hawkins paces the Bluejays with 13.4 points per game and 7.4 rebounds, while also putting up 1.6 assists.
- Ryan Nembhard puts up a team-leading 4.4 assists per game. He is also posting 12.1 points and 3.3 rebounds, shooting 42.6% from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Alex O'Connell posts 11.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, shooting 46.4% from the field and 32.9% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Arthur Kaluma is averaging 8.1 points, 1.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game.
Providence Players to Watch
- Noah Horchler is putting up a team-best 8.4 rebounds per contest. And he is contributing 9.8 points and 2.1 assists, making 43.4% of his shots from the floor and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per contest.
- Nate Watson is posting team highs in points (14.1 per game) and assists (0.6). And he is producing 6.3 rebounds, making 56.8% of his shots from the field.
- Al Durham is posting a team-high 3.1 assists per contest. And he is delivering 13.3 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 36.0% of his shots from the floor.
- A.J. Reeves gets the Friars 10.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Justin Minaya gets the Friars 5.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
11
2022
Providence at Creighton
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)