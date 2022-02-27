Feb 23, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Montez Mathis (23) drives past Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Ryan Hawkins (44) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 11-5 Big East) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 11 Providence Friars (23-3, 13-2 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Dunkin' Donuts Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Providence vs. Creighton

The 72.5 points per game the Friars average are 8.1 more points than the Bluejays give up (64.4).

The Bluejays' 67.8 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 66.8 the Friars give up.

This season, the Friars have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have hit.

The Bluejays are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.3% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

Providence Players to Watch

The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 14.1 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

Noah Horchler is Providence's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.5 per game, while Jared Bynum is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.

The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who makes 2.0 threes per game.

Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Horchler leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

The Bluejays' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ryan Hawkins with 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.

Ryan Nembhard dishes out more assists than any other Creighton player with 4.4 per game. He also averages 11.3 points and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.

Hawkins is reliable from distance and leads the Bluejays with 2.4 made threes per game.

Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner with 2.7 per game.

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/6/2022 Georgetown W 71-52 Away 2/12/2022 DePaul W 76-73 Home 2/15/2022 Villanova L 89-84 Home 2/20/2022 Butler W 71-70 Away 2/23/2022 Xavier W 99-92 Home 2/26/2022 Creighton - Home 3/1/2022 Villanova - Away

Creighton Schedule