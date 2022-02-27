Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 23, 2022; Queens, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Montez Mathis (23) drives past Creighton Bluejays center Ryan Kalkbrenner (11) and forward Ryan Hawkins (44) in the second half at Carnesecca Arena. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 11-5 Big East) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 11 Providence Friars (23-3, 13-2 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton

  • Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Providence vs. Creighton

  • The 72.5 points per game the Friars average are 8.1 more points than the Bluejays give up (64.4).
  • The Bluejays' 67.8 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 66.8 the Friars give up.
  • This season, the Friars have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have hit.
  • The Bluejays are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.3% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

Providence Players to Watch

  • The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 14.1 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists.
  • Noah Horchler is Providence's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.5 per game, while Jared Bynum is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.
  • The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
  • Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Horchler leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Creighton Players to Watch

  • The Bluejays' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ryan Hawkins with 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
  • Ryan Nembhard dishes out more assists than any other Creighton player with 4.4 per game. He also averages 11.3 points and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.
  • Hawkins is reliable from distance and leads the Bluejays with 2.4 made threes per game.
  • Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner with 2.7 per game.

Providence Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/6/2022

Georgetown

W 71-52

Away

2/12/2022

DePaul

W 76-73

Home

2/15/2022

Villanova

L 89-84

Home

2/20/2022

Butler

W 71-70

Away

2/23/2022

Xavier

W 99-92

Home

2/26/2022

Creighton

-

Home

3/1/2022

Villanova

-

Away

Creighton Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/12/2022

Georgetown

W 80-66

Away

2/14/2022

Georgetown

W 88-77

Home

2/17/2022

DePaul

W 71-59

Away

2/20/2022

Marquette

W 83-82

Home

2/23/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 81-78

Away

2/26/2022

Providence

-

Away

3/2/2022

UConn

-

Home

3/5/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Creighton at Providence

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
