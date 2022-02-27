How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Creighton Bluejays (20-8, 11-5 Big East) will attempt to build on a six-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the No. 11 Providence Friars (23-3, 13-2 Big East) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Providence vs. Creighton
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Providence vs. Creighton
- The 72.5 points per game the Friars average are 8.1 more points than the Bluejays give up (64.4).
- The Bluejays' 67.8 points per game are just 1.0 more point than the 66.8 the Friars give up.
- This season, the Friars have a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.7% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Bluejays' opponents have hit.
- The Bluejays are shooting 45.7% from the field, 4.4% higher than the 41.3% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
Providence Players to Watch
- The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 14.1 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.5 assists.
- Noah Horchler is Providence's leading rebounder, grabbing 8.5 per game, while Jared Bynum is its best passer, averaging 4.2 assists in each contest.
- The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who makes 2.0 threes per game.
- Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Horchler leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.
Creighton Players to Watch
- The Bluejays' leader in scoring and rebounding is Ryan Hawkins with 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds per game.
- Ryan Nembhard dishes out more assists than any other Creighton player with 4.4 per game. He also averages 11.3 points and grabs 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Hawkins is reliable from distance and leads the Bluejays with 2.4 made threes per game.
- Creighton's leader in steals is Nembhard with 1.3 per game, and its leader in blocks is Ryan Kalkbrenner with 2.7 per game.
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/6/2022
Georgetown
W 71-52
Away
2/12/2022
DePaul
W 76-73
Home
2/15/2022
Villanova
L 89-84
Home
2/20/2022
Butler
W 71-70
Away
2/23/2022
Xavier
W 99-92
Home
2/26/2022
Creighton
-
Home
3/1/2022
Villanova
-
Away
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/12/2022
Georgetown
W 80-66
Away
2/14/2022
Georgetown
W 88-77
Home
2/17/2022
DePaul
W 71-59
Away
2/20/2022
Marquette
W 83-82
Home
2/23/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 81-78
Away
2/26/2022
Providence
-
Away
3/2/2022
UConn
-
Home
3/5/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
How To Watch
February
26
2022
Creighton at Providence
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)