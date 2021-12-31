Providence vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Providence Friars (12-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (9-4, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.

How to Watch DePaul vs. Providence

Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022

Saturday, January 1, 2022 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Wintrust Arena

Key Stats for DePaul vs. Providence

The 67.3 points per game the Blue Demons put up are 5.5 more points than the Friars give up (61.8).

The Friars score an average of 69.8 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 57.1 the Blue Demons allow.

This season, the Blue Demons have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Friars' opponents have knocked down.

The Friars are shooting 44.1% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 39.9% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.

DePaul Players to Watch

David Jones is tops on the Blue Demons at 8.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.9 assists and 17.4 points.

Brandon Johnson puts up 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Nick Ongenda is averaging 11.3 points, 0.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Philmon Gebrewhit is averaging 8.4 points, 1.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Providence Players to Watch