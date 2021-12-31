Providence vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Publish date:
How to Watch Providence vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Providence Friars (12-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (9-4, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch DePaul vs. Providence
- Game Day: Saturday, January 1, 2022
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for DePaul vs. Providence
- The 67.3 points per game the Blue Demons put up are 5.5 more points than the Friars give up (61.8).
- The Friars score an average of 69.8 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 57.1 the Blue Demons allow.
- This season, the Blue Demons have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Friars' opponents have knocked down.
- The Friars are shooting 44.1% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 39.9% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.
DePaul Players to Watch
- David Jones is tops on the Blue Demons at 8.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.9 assists and 17.4 points.
- Brandon Johnson puts up 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Nick Ongenda is averaging 11.3 points, 0.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
- Philmon Gebrewhit is averaging 8.4 points, 1.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
Providence Players to Watch
- Noah Horchler is averaging a team-best 8.3 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 10.5 points and 2.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 44% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
- Nate Watson leads the Friars in scoring (14.8 points per game) and assists (0.8), and produces 5.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
- Al Durham paces the Friars in assists (3.5 per game), and averages 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- A.J. Reeves is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.
- Justin Minaya gets the Friars 4.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
1
2022
Providence at DePaul
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)