Providence vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Providence vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Providence Friars (12-1, 0-0 Big East) will attempt to extend a seven-game winning streak when they visit the DePaul Blue Demons (9-4, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Wintrust Arena. The contest airs at 3:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch DePaul vs. Providence

    Key Stats for DePaul vs. Providence

    • The 67.3 points per game the Blue Demons put up are 5.5 more points than the Friars give up (61.8).
    • The Friars score an average of 69.8 points per game, 12.7 more points than the 57.1 the Blue Demons allow.
    • This season, the Blue Demons have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.6% higher than the 39.4% of shots the Friars' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Friars are shooting 44.1% from the field, 4.2% higher than the 39.9% the Blue Demons' opponents have shot this season.

    DePaul Players to Watch

    • David Jones is tops on the Blue Demons at 8.3 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.9 assists and 17.4 points.
    • Brandon Johnson puts up 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
    • Nick Ongenda is averaging 11.3 points, 0.7 assists and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
    • Philmon Gebrewhit is averaging 8.4 points, 1.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Noah Horchler is averaging a team-best 8.3 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 10.5 points and 2.3 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the field and 44% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per contest.
    • Nate Watson leads the Friars in scoring (14.8 points per game) and assists (0.8), and produces 5.7 rebounds. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 1.1 blocked shots.
    • Al Durham paces the Friars in assists (3.5 per game), and averages 12.8 points and 2.8 rebounds. He also puts up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
    • A.J. Reeves is averaging 11.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, making 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 36.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 treys per contest.
    • Justin Minaya gets the Friars 4.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

    How To Watch

    January
    1
    2022

    Providence at DePaul

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 30, 2021; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Elvis Merzlikins (90) makes a save as Nashville Predators center Mikael Granlund (64) looks for a rebound during the first period at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Calgary, Alberta, CAN; Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) skates against the Calgary Flames during the third period at Scotiabank Saddledome. Mandatory Credit: Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov (92) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators during the third period at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Washington Capitals vs. Detroit Red Wings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    18 minutes ago
    Dec 30, 2021; Sunrise, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Steven Stamkos (91) celebrates with teammates after scoring against the Florida Panthers during the second period at FLA Live Arena. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Rangers vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/31/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Matt Bradley (right) reacts after missing a shot during the second half against the UC San Diego Tritons at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    San Diego State vs. UNLV: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 15, 2021; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles guard Anthony Polite (2) drives past Lipscomb Bisons forward Jacob Ognacevic (41) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Florida State vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 28, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (10) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State defeats Fresno State 65-55. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Boise State vs. Wyoming: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    43 minutes ago
    Dec 10, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; DePaul Blue Demons guard Javon Freeman-Liberty (4) dribbles under the pressure of Louisville Cardinals guard Noah Locke (0) during the first half at KFC Yum! Center. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. DePaul: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    45 minutes ago
    Dec 21, 2021; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova guard Justin Moore (5) reacts after making a shot against Xavier before a time out in the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Zwarych-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Villanova vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/1/2022

    47 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy