Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Georgetown Hoyas (6-8, 0-3 Big East) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 21 Providence Friars (14-2, 4-1 Big East) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.
How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
Key Stats for Providence vs. Georgetown
- The 69.8 points per game the Friars put up are 5.6 fewer points than the Hoyas allow (75.4).
- The Hoyas put up 10.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Friars allow (63.6).
- The Friars are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
- The Hoyas are shooting 42.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 39.8% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
Providence Players to Watch
- Nate Watson leads the Friars in scoring, tallying 14.1 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
- Noah Horchler leads Providence in rebounding, averaging 8.4 per game, while Al Durham leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
- The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who makes two threes per game.
- Jared Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with one per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed puts up 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
- Dante Harris notches more assists than any other Georgetown player with 4.2 per game. He also scores 11.1 points and pulls down 3.1 rebounds per game.
- Kaiden Rice is consistent from distance and leads the Hoyas with 3.6 made threes per game.
- Harris (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Ryan Mutombo (one block per game) is the block leader.
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/18/2021
UConn
W 57-53
Away
12/29/2021
Seton Hall
W 70-65
Home
1/1/2022
DePaul
W 70-53
Away
1/4/2022
Marquette
L 88-56
Away
1/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
W 83-73
Home
1/20/2022
Georgetown
-
Home
1/23/2022
Butler
-
Home
1/26/2022
Xavier
-
Away
1/29/2022
Marquette
-
Home
2/1/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
2/6/2022
Georgetown
-
Away
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/15/2021
Howard
W 85-73
Home
12/18/2021
TCU
L 80-73
Home
1/7/2022
Marquette
L 92-64
Home
1/13/2022
Butler
L 72-58
Home
1/16/2022
Saint John's (NY)
L 88-69
Away
1/20/2022
Providence
-
Away
1/22/2022
Villanova
-
Home
1/25/2022
UConn
-
Away
1/29/2022
Butler
-
Away
2/1/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
2/3/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home