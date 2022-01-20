Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) drives past Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) for a layup in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-8, 0-3 Big East) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 21 Providence Friars (14-2, 4-1 Big East) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Dunkin' Donuts Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Providence vs. Georgetown

The 69.8 points per game the Friars put up are 5.6 fewer points than the Hoyas allow (75.4).

The Hoyas put up 10.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Friars allow (63.6).

The Friars are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44% the Hoyas allow to opponents.

The Hoyas are shooting 42.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 39.8% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

Providence Players to Watch

Nate Watson leads the Friars in scoring, tallying 14.1 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists.

Noah Horchler leads Providence in rebounding, averaging 8.4 per game, while Al Durham leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.

The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who makes two threes per game.

Jared Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

Aminu Mohammed puts up 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.

Dante Harris notches more assists than any other Georgetown player with 4.2 per game. He also scores 11.1 points and pulls down 3.1 rebounds per game.

Kaiden Rice is consistent from distance and leads the Hoyas with 3.6 made threes per game.

Harris (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Ryan Mutombo (one block per game) is the block leader.

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 UConn W 57-53 Away 12/29/2021 Seton Hall W 70-65 Home 1/1/2022 DePaul W 70-53 Away 1/4/2022 Marquette L 88-56 Away 1/8/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 83-73 Home 1/20/2022 Georgetown - Home 1/23/2022 Butler - Home 1/26/2022 Xavier - Away 1/29/2022 Marquette - Home 2/1/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Away 2/6/2022 Georgetown - Away

Georgetown Schedule