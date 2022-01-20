Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/20/2022

Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 16, 2022; New York, New York, USA; St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Addae-Wusu (5) drives past Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) for a layup in the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Georgetown Hoyas (6-8, 0-3 Big East) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 21 Providence Friars (14-2, 4-1 Big East) at 5:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022
  • Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Providence vs. Georgetown

  • The 69.8 points per game the Friars put up are 5.6 fewer points than the Hoyas allow (75.4).
  • The Hoyas put up 10.5 more points per game (74.1) than the Friars allow (63.6).
  • The Friars are shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 44% the Hoyas allow to opponents.
  • The Hoyas are shooting 42.1% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 39.8% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

Providence Players to Watch

  • Nate Watson leads the Friars in scoring, tallying 14.1 points per game to go with 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists.
  • Noah Horchler leads Providence in rebounding, averaging 8.4 per game, while Al Durham leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
  • The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who makes two threes per game.
  • Jared Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with one per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

  • Aminu Mohammed puts up 13.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, making him the leading scorer and rebounder on the squad.
  • Dante Harris notches more assists than any other Georgetown player with 4.2 per game. He also scores 11.1 points and pulls down 3.1 rebounds per game.
  • Kaiden Rice is consistent from distance and leads the Hoyas with 3.6 made threes per game.
  • Harris (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Georgetown while Ryan Mutombo (one block per game) is the block leader.

Providence Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/18/2021

UConn

W 57-53

Away

12/29/2021

Seton Hall

W 70-65

Home

1/1/2022

DePaul

W 70-53

Away

1/4/2022

Marquette

L 88-56

Away

1/8/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 83-73

Home

1/20/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

1/23/2022

Butler

-

Home

1/26/2022

Xavier

-

Away

1/29/2022

Marquette

-

Home

2/1/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

2/6/2022

Georgetown

-

Away

Georgetown Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/15/2021

Howard

W 85-73

Home

12/18/2021

TCU

L 80-73

Home

1/7/2022

Marquette

L 92-64

Home

1/13/2022

Butler

L 72-58

Home

1/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 88-69

Away

1/20/2022

Providence

-

Away

1/22/2022

Villanova

-

Home

1/25/2022

UConn

-

Away

1/29/2022

Butler

-

Away

2/1/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

2/3/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Georgetown at Providence

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
