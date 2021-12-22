Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) shoots ahead of Saint Josephs Hawks forward Taylor Funk (33) and forward Ejike Obinna (50) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Providence Friars (11-1, 0-0 Big East) aim to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Georgetown

    • The 69.8 points per game the Friars score are the same as the Hoyas give up.
    • The Hoyas' 77.0 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 61.5 the Friars give up to opponents.
    • This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.
    • The Hoyas are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 39.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Nate Watson leads the Friars in scoring, tallying 14.8 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
    • Noah Horchler is Providence's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.9 per game, while Al Durham is its best passer, distributing 3.8 assists in each contest.
    • A.J. Reeves makes more threes per game than any other member of the Friars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
    • Justin Minaya and Watson lead Providence on the defensive end, with Minaya leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Watson in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

    Georgetown Players to Watch

    • Aminu Mohammed records 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
    • Dante Harris' assist statline leads Georgetown; he records 4.8 assists per game.
    • Kaiden Rice is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hoyas, hitting 3.9 threes per game.
    • Georgetown's leader in steals is Harris with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Malcolm Wilson with 1.3 per game.

    Providence Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 72-68

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Rhode Island

    W 66-52

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vermont

    W 68-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 68-53

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UConn

    W 57-53

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    Georgetown Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/5/2021

    South Carolina

    L 80-67

    Away

    12/8/2021

    UMBC

    W 100-71

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Syracuse

    W 79-75

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Howard

    W 85-73

    Home

    12/18/2021

    TCU

    L 80-73

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    Butler

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    22
    2021

    Georgetown at Providence

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

