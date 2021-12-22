Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 22 Providence Friars (11-1, 0-0 Big East) aim to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.
How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 22, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
Key Stats for Providence vs. Georgetown
- The 69.8 points per game the Friars score are the same as the Hoyas give up.
- The Hoyas' 77.0 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 61.5 the Friars give up to opponents.
- This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.
- The Hoyas are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 39.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
Providence Players to Watch
- Nate Watson leads the Friars in scoring, tallying 14.8 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
- Noah Horchler is Providence's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.9 per game, while Al Durham is its best passer, distributing 3.8 assists in each contest.
- A.J. Reeves makes more threes per game than any other member of the Friars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.
- Justin Minaya and Watson lead Providence on the defensive end, with Minaya leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Watson in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.
Georgetown Players to Watch
- Aminu Mohammed records 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.
- Dante Harris' assist statline leads Georgetown; he records 4.8 assists per game.
- Kaiden Rice is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hoyas, hitting 3.9 threes per game.
- Georgetown's leader in steals is Harris with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Malcolm Wilson with 1.3 per game.
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Texas Tech
W 72-68
Home
12/4/2021
Rhode Island
W 66-52
Home
12/7/2021
Vermont
W 68-58
Home
12/11/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 68-53
Home
12/18/2021
UConn
W 57-53
Away
12/22/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
12/29/2021
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/1/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/4/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/11/2022
Creighton
-
Away
Georgetown Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/5/2021
South Carolina
L 80-67
Away
12/8/2021
UMBC
W 100-71
Home
12/11/2021
Syracuse
W 79-75
Home
12/15/2021
Howard
W 85-73
Home
12/18/2021
TCU
L 80-73
Home
12/22/2021
Providence
-
Away
12/28/2021
Creighton
-
Away
1/1/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/4/2022
Xavier
-
Home
1/7/2022
Marquette
-
Home
1/13/2022
Butler
-
Home