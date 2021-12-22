Providence vs. Georgetown: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/22/2021

Nov 26, 2021; Anaheim, CA, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard Aminu Mohammed (0) shoots ahead of Saint Josephs Hawks forward Taylor Funk (33) and forward Ejike Obinna (50) during the second half of the Wooden Legacy at Anaheim Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Providence Friars (11-1, 0-0 Big East) aim to continue a six-game winning streak when they host the Georgetown Hoyas (6-5, 0-0 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

How to Watch Providence vs. Georgetown

Key Stats for Providence vs. Georgetown

The 69.8 points per game the Friars score are the same as the Hoyas give up.

The Hoyas' 77.0 points per game are 15.5 more points than the 61.5 the Friars give up to opponents.

This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% higher than the 42.4% of shots the Hoyas' opponents have hit.

The Hoyas are shooting 44.3% from the field, 4.9% higher than the 39.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

Providence Players to Watch

Nate Watson leads the Friars in scoring, tallying 14.8 points per game to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Noah Horchler is Providence's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.9 per game, while Al Durham is its best passer, distributing 3.8 assists in each contest.

A.J. Reeves makes more threes per game than any other member of the Friars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.3 per contest.

Justin Minaya and Watson lead Providence on the defensive end, with Minaya leading the team in steals averaging 0.8 per game and Watson in blocks averaging 1.0 per contest.

Georgetown Players to Watch

Aminu Mohammed records 14.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game for the Hoyas, enough to make him the top scorer and rebounder on the team.

Dante Harris' assist statline leads Georgetown; he records 4.8 assists per game.

Kaiden Rice is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Hoyas, hitting 3.9 threes per game.

Georgetown's leader in steals is Harris with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Malcolm Wilson with 1.3 per game.

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Texas Tech W 72-68 Home 12/4/2021 Rhode Island W 66-52 Home 12/7/2021 Vermont W 68-58 Home 12/11/2021 Cent. Conn. St. W 68-53 Home 12/18/2021 UConn W 57-53 Away 12/22/2021 Georgetown - Home 12/29/2021 Seton Hall - Home 1/1/2022 DePaul - Away 1/4/2022 Marquette - Away 1/8/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 1/11/2022 Creighton - Away

