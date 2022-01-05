Providence goes for its ninth straight win on Tuesday night when it travels to Marquette to take on the Golden Eagles.

Providence is playing great basketball and has won eight straight games since losing its only game of the year to Virginia way back on Nov. 23.

How to Watch Providence at Marquette in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 4, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

The Friars are now 13-1 on the season and a perfect 3-0 in the Big East. They have already beat UConn, Seton Hall and DePaul to start off conference play. The Big East is loaded this year, but Providence looks like a legitimate threat to win the conference.

Tuesday, though, they will need to get a big road win against a pesky Marquette team that is looking to win its first Big East game of the year.

The Golden Eagles lost to Creighton in double-overtime 75-69 on Saturday. It was their fourth straight loss, three of which were conference games.

Marquette has had a tough stretch, but the competition has been very good, as they have lost to UCLA, Xavier, UConn and Creighton. They have failed to win their big games this year, but have been competitive in all of them.

Tuesday night is another big game for Marquette as it desperately needs to pick up its first Big East win of the year since it has already dug itself a big hole.

