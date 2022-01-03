Providence vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Skip to main content
    January 3, 2022
    How to Watch Providence vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 22 Providence Friars (13-1, 0-0 Big East) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Fiserv Forum.

    How to Watch Marquette vs. Providence

    Key Stats for Marquette vs. Providence

    • The Golden Eagles score 72.4 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 61.1 the Friars allow.
    • The Friars put up an average of 69.8 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 71.3 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.
    • The Golden Eagles make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).
    • The Friars have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

    Marquette Players to Watch

    • Justin Lewis posts 15.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.4 assists, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 25.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Tyler Kolek paces his team in assists per contest (5.9), and also puts up 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
    • Darryl Morsell averages 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Kur Kuath puts up 5.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 62.3% from the field.
    • Oso Ighodaro posts 6.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 78.7% from the floor.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Noah Horchler is putting up a team-best 8.3 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 10.5 points and 2.2 assists, making 45.5% of his shots from the floor and 45.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.
    • Nate Watson tops the Friars in scoring (13.9 points per game), and produces 5.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 1.0 block.
    • Al Durham is putting up a team-high 3.3 assists per game. And he is contributing 13.1 points and 2.8 rebounds, making 36.9% of his shots from the field.
    • A.J. Reeves is averaging 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, making 39.7% of his shots from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
    • The Friars get 4.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Justin Minaya.

    How To Watch

    January
    4
    2022

    Providence at Marquette

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

