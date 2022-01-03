Providence vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/4/2022

Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Providence Friars (13-1, 0-0 Big East) will try to continue an eight-game winning streak when they visit the Marquette Golden Eagles (8-6, 0-0 Big East) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Fiserv Forum.

How to Watch Marquette vs. Providence

Game Day: Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Fiserv Forum

Key Stats for Marquette vs. Providence

The Golden Eagles score 72.4 points per game, 11.3 more points than the 61.1 the Friars allow.

The Friars put up an average of 69.8 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 71.3 the Golden Eagles allow to opponents.

The Golden Eagles make 42.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (38.7%).

The Friars have shot at a 44.0% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of the Golden Eagles have averaged.

Marquette Players to Watch

Justin Lewis posts 15.2 points and 8.0 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.4 assists, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 25.8% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Tyler Kolek paces his team in assists per contest (5.9), and also puts up 6.8 points and 4.1 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.8 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Darryl Morsell averages 12.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.

Kur Kuath puts up 5.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 0.3 assists per contest, shooting 62.3% from the field.

Oso Ighodaro posts 6.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest, shooting 78.7% from the floor.

Providence Players to Watch