Providence vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Providence Friars (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

How to Watch Providence vs. New Hampshire

Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. New Hampshire

Last year, the Friars put up 69.8 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 66.6 the Wildcats allowed.

The Wildcats put up an average of 67.3 points per game last year, only 2.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Friars gave up to opponents.

Last season, the Friars had a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.

The Wildcats shot 40.2% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 43.6% the Friars' opponents shot last season.

Providence Players to Watch

Nate Watson scored 16.9 points and grabbed 6.7 boards per game last season.

David Duke dished out 4.8 assists per game while scoring 16.8 PPG.

Duke hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Duke and Watson were defensive standouts last season, with Duke averaging 1.2 steals per game and Watson collecting 1.0 block per contest.

New Hampshire Players to Watch

Nick Guadarrama put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.

Jayden Martinez pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game, while Blondeau Tchoukuiengo averaged 3.3 assists per contest.

Martinez made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.

Tchoukuiengo averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Martinez compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Fairfield W 80-73 Home 11/11/2021 Sacred Heart W 92-64 Home 11/15/2021 Wisconsin W 63-58 Away 11/18/2021 New Hampshire - Home 11/22/2021 Northwestern - Away 11/27/2021 Saint Peter's - Home 12/1/2021 Texas Tech - Home 12/4/2021 Rhode Island - Home 12/7/2021 Vermont - Home

New Hampshire Schedule