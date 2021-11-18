Providence vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Providence vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Providence Friars (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.
How to Watch Providence vs. New Hampshire
- Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
Key Stats for Providence vs. New Hampshire
- Last year, the Friars put up 69.8 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 66.6 the Wildcats allowed.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 67.3 points per game last year, only 2.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Friars gave up to opponents.
- Last season, the Friars had a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
- The Wildcats shot 40.2% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 43.6% the Friars' opponents shot last season.
Providence Players to Watch
- Nate Watson scored 16.9 points and grabbed 6.7 boards per game last season.
- David Duke dished out 4.8 assists per game while scoring 16.8 PPG.
- Duke hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Duke and Watson were defensive standouts last season, with Duke averaging 1.2 steals per game and Watson collecting 1.0 block per contest.
New Hampshire Players to Watch
- Nick Guadarrama put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
- Jayden Martinez pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game, while Blondeau Tchoukuiengo averaged 3.3 assists per contest.
- Martinez made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Tchoukuiengo averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Martinez compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Fairfield
W 80-73
Home
11/11/2021
Sacred Heart
W 92-64
Home
11/15/2021
Wisconsin
W 63-58
Away
11/18/2021
New Hampshire
-
Home
11/22/2021
Northwestern
-
Away
11/27/2021
Saint Peter's
-
Home
12/1/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
12/4/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
12/7/2021
Vermont
-
Home
New Hampshire Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Saint Joseph's (ME)
W 98-53
Home
11/12/2021
Marquette
L 75-70
Away
11/18/2021
Providence
-
Away
11/23/2021
Quinnipiac
-
Home
11/27/2021
Holy Cross
-
Away
12/4/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/8/2021
Bryant
-
Away
12/11/2021
Duquesne
-
Away
How To Watch
November
18
2021
New Hampshire at Providence
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
