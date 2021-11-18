Providence vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/18/2021

Skip to main content
    November 18, 2021
    How to Watch Providence vs. New Hampshire: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 10, 2021; New York, NY, USA; DePaul Blue Demons forward David Jones (32) shoots over Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) during the second half of a Big East conference tournament game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

    The Providence Friars (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the New Hampshire Wildcats (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 18, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center.

    How to Watch Providence vs. New Hampshire

    • Game Day: Thursday, November 18, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Providence vs. New Hampshire

    • Last year, the Friars put up 69.8 points per game, only 3.2 more points than the 66.6 the Wildcats allowed.
    • The Wildcats put up an average of 67.3 points per game last year, only 2.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Friars gave up to opponents.
    • Last season, the Friars had a 43.0% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.1% higher than the 42.9% of shots the Wildcats' opponents hit.
    • The Wildcats shot 40.2% from the field, 3.4% lower than the 43.6% the Friars' opponents shot last season.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Nate Watson scored 16.9 points and grabbed 6.7 boards per game last season.
    • David Duke dished out 4.8 assists per game while scoring 16.8 PPG.
    • Duke hit an average of 2.0 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Duke and Watson were defensive standouts last season, with Duke averaging 1.2 steals per game and Watson collecting 1.0 block per contest.

    New Hampshire Players to Watch

    • Nick Guadarrama put up 14.0 points per game last season to go with 6.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists.
    • Jayden Martinez pulled down 8.5 rebounds per game, while Blondeau Tchoukuiengo averaged 3.3 assists per contest.
    • Martinez made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Tchoukuiengo averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Martinez compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Providence Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Fairfield

    W 80-73

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Sacred Heart

    W 92-64

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Wisconsin

    W 63-58

    Away

    11/18/2021

    New Hampshire

    -

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Northwestern

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Saint Peter's

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vermont

    -

    Home

    New Hampshire Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Saint Joseph's (ME)

    W 98-53

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Marquette

    L 75-70

    Away

    11/18/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Quinnipiac

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Holy Cross

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    12/8/2021

    Bryant

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Duquesne

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    November
    18
    2021

    New Hampshire at Providence

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

