Providence vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Providence vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Providence Friars (7-1) face the Rhode Island Rams (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Providence vs. Rhode Island
- Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Providence vs. Rhode Island
- The 72.3 points per game the Friars average are 9.8 more points than the Rams allow (62.5).
- The Rams put up 6.8 more points per game (72.1) than the Friars give up to opponents (65.3).
- This season, the Friars have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.4% higher than the 36.0% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.
- The Rams are shooting 50.0% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 41.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
Providence Players to Watch
- The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 16.1 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists.
- Noah Horchler is Providence's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.9 per game, while Al Durham is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.
- A.J. Reeves leads the Friars in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jared Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.
Rhode Island Players to Watch
- Jeremy Sheppard averages 13.1 points and adds 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Rams' leaderboards for those statistics.
- Makhi Mitchell is at the top of the Rhode Island rebounding leaderboard with 8.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.3 points and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.
- Sheppard knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rams.
- Rhode Island's leader in steals is Sheppard with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Makhel Mitchell with 3.6 per game.
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/18/2021
New Hampshire
W 69-58
Home
11/22/2021
Northwestern
W 77-72
Away
11/23/2021
Virginia
L 58-40
Home
11/27/2021
Saint Peter's
W 85-71
Home
12/1/2021
Texas Tech
W 72-68
Home
12/4/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
12/7/2021
Vermont
-
Home
12/11/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/18/2021
UConn
-
Away
12/22/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
12/29/2021
Seton Hall
-
Home
Rhode Island Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/20/2021
Tulsa
L 77-71
Home
11/21/2021
Boston College
W 71-65
Home
11/23/2021
FGCU
L 67-66
Away
11/27/2021
Georgia State
W 94-59
Home
12/1/2021
Harvard
W 64-57
Away
12/4/2021
Providence
-
Away
12/7/2021
Sacred Heart
-
Home
12/13/2021
Milwaukee
-
Away
12/19/2021
Charleston (SC)
-
Home
12/22/2021
Brown
-
Home
12/30/2021
Dayton
-
Home
How To Watch
December
4
2021
Rhode Island at Providence
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)