Providence vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 3, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Providence vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Providence Friars (7-1) face the Rhode Island Rams (6-2) on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Rhode Island

    • Game Day: Saturday, December 4, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Rhode Island

    • The 72.3 points per game the Friars average are 9.8 more points than the Rams allow (62.5).
    • The Rams put up 6.8 more points per game (72.1) than the Friars give up to opponents (65.3).
    • This season, the Friars have a 46.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.4% higher than the 36.0% of shots the Rams' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Rams are shooting 50.0% from the field, 8.6% higher than the 41.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 16.1 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 assists.
    • Noah Horchler is Providence's leading rebounder, pulling down 7.9 per game, while Al Durham is its best passer, distributing 3.4 assists in each contest.
    • A.J. Reeves leads the Friars in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jared Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.9 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

    Rhode Island Players to Watch

    • Jeremy Sheppard averages 13.1 points and adds 3.7 assists per game, putting him at the top of the Rams' leaderboards for those statistics.
    • Makhi Mitchell is at the top of the Rhode Island rebounding leaderboard with 8.0 rebounds per game. He also scores 10.3 points and tacks on 1.9 assists per game.
    • Sheppard knocks down 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Rams.
    • Rhode Island's leader in steals is Sheppard with 1.7 per game, and its leader in blocks is Makhel Mitchell with 3.6 per game.

    Providence Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/18/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 69-58

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Northwestern

    W 77-72

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Virginia

    L 58-40

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Saint Peter's

    W 85-71

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 72-68

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vermont

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    Rhode Island Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/20/2021

    Tulsa

    L 77-71

    Home

    11/21/2021

    Boston College

    W 71-65

    Home

    11/23/2021

    FGCU

    L 67-66

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Georgia State

    W 94-59

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Harvard

    W 64-57

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Sacred Heart

    -

    Home

    12/13/2021

    Milwaukee

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Brown

    -

    Home

    12/30/2021

    Dayton

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    4
    2021

    Rhode Island at Providence

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Dec 1, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Gabe Brown (44) shoots past Louisville Cardinals forward Malik Williams (5) in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Louisville: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    26 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots over Virginia Tech Hokies forward Justyn Mutts (25) during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    28 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Tennessee: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    29 minutes ago
    Nov 9, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Hofstra Pride guard Zach Cooks (3) drives with the ball as Houston Cougars guard Marcus Sasser (0) defends during overtime at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Hofstra vs. Bucknell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 14, 2021; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Seton Hall Pirates guard Myles Cale (22) drives to the basket asYale Bulldogs guard Matthue Cotton (10) and guard Jalen Gabbidon (00) defends during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Auburn vs. Yale: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Nov 30, 2021; San Diego, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guards Matt Bradley (3) and Lamont Butler (5) celebrate after a play against the Long Beach State Beach during the second half at Viejas Arena. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Michigan vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; Orlando, Florida, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots over Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the first quarter at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Denver Nuggets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard Brad Davison (34) dribbles against the Baylor Bears during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Wisconsin vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/4/2021

    42 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy