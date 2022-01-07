Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Providence Friars (13-2, 0-0 Big East) will look to extend a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (10-3, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Saint John's (NY)

Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Saturday, January 8, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Dunkin' Donuts Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Providence vs. Saint John's (NY)

The Friars put up 68.9 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 67.2 the Red Storm allow.

The Red Storm put up 14.0 more points per game (76.9) than the Friars give up (62.9).

The Friars make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).

The Red Storm have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

Providence Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Friars this season is Nate Watson, who averages 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.

Noah Horchler leads Providence in rebounding, averaging 8.1 per game, while Al Durham leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.

The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who makes 2.1 threes per game.

The Providence steals leader is Jared Bynum, who averages 0.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Watson, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

The Red Storm's leader in scoring and rebounding is Julian Champagnie with 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Posh Alexander's assist statline leads Saint John's (NY); he records 4.6 assists per game.

Champagnie is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Red Storm, hitting 3.0 threes per game.

Alexander (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Saint John's (NY) while Joel Soriano (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/11/2021 Cent. Conn. St. W 68-53 Home 12/18/2021 UConn W 57-53 Away 12/29/2021 Seton Hall W 70-65 Home 1/1/2022 DePaul W 70-53 Away 1/4/2022 Marquette L 88-56 Away 1/8/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 1/11/2022 Creighton - Away 1/15/2022 UConn - Home 1/18/2022 Seton Hall - Away 1/20/2022 Georgetown - Home 1/23/2022 Butler - Home

Saint John's (NY) Schedule