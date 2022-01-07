Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence vs. Saint John's (NY): Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 16 Providence Friars (13-2, 0-0 Big East) will look to extend a six-game home winning streak when they take on the Saint John's (NY) Red Storm (10-3, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 8, 2022
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Providence vs. Saint John's (NY)

  • The Friars put up 68.9 points per game, only 1.7 more points than the 67.2 the Red Storm allow.
  • The Red Storm put up 14.0 more points per game (76.9) than the Friars give up (62.9).
  • The Friars make 43.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Red Storm have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • The Red Storm have shot at a 48.4% rate from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points above the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Friars have averaged.

Providence Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Friars this season is Nate Watson, who averages 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 0.7 assists per game.
  • Noah Horchler leads Providence in rebounding, averaging 8.1 per game, while Al Durham leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.1 in each contest.
  • The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who makes 2.1 threes per game.
  • The Providence steals leader is Jared Bynum, who averages 0.8 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Watson, who compiles 0.9 rejections per contest.

Saint John's (NY) Players to Watch

  • The Red Storm's leader in scoring and rebounding is Julian Champagnie with 21.5 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.
  • Posh Alexander's assist statline leads Saint John's (NY); he records 4.6 assists per game.
  • Champagnie is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Red Storm, hitting 3.0 threes per game.
  • Alexander (2.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Saint John's (NY) while Joel Soriano (2.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Providence Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/11/2021

Cent. Conn. St.

W 68-53

Home

12/18/2021

UConn

W 57-53

Away

12/29/2021

Seton Hall

W 70-65

Home

1/1/2022

DePaul

W 70-53

Away

1/4/2022

Marquette

L 88-56

Away

1/8/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Home

1/11/2022

Creighton

-

Away

1/15/2022

UConn

-

Home

1/18/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

1/20/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

1/23/2022

Butler

-

Home

Saint John's (NY) Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

12/9/2021

Monmouth

W 88-83

Home

12/12/2021

Colgate

W 82-64

Home

12/18/2021

Pittsburgh

L 59-57

Away

12/20/2021

Seton Hall

W 2-0

Away

1/5/2022

DePaul

W 89-84

Home

1/8/2022

Providence

-

Away

1/12/2022

UConn

-

Away

1/16/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

1/19/2022

Creighton

-

Away

1/22/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

1/24/2022

Seton Hall

-

Away

How To Watch

January
8
2022

St. John's at Providence

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 6, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) is guarded by Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

New York Knicks vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

27 minutes ago
Jan 6, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) shoots over Memphis Grizzles guard DaQuan Jeffries (55) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Orlando Magic vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

28 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Julius Marble II (34) and guard Tyson Walker (2) and forward Gabe Brown (44) and guard Jaden Akins (3) react after their win over the Nebraska cornhuskers in the second half at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Michigan vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

37 minutes ago
Jan 5, 2022; Villanova, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats guard Justin Moore (5) shoots the ball against the Creighton Bluejays during the second half at William B. Finneran Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

DePaul vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

38 minutes ago
Dec 29, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard Jarrod West (13) drives to the basket against Wake Forest Demon Deacons forward Khadim Sy (20) and guard Alondes Williams (31) during the second half at KFC Yum! Center. Louisville defeated Wake Forest 73-69. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Wake Forest vs. Syracuse: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

39 minutes ago
Mar 4, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; Duquesne Dukes forward Chad Baker (44) shoots the ball as Richmond Spiders forward Tyler Burton (3) defends in the second half in the second round of the 2021 Atlantic 10 Conference Tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Fordham vs. Richmond: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

41 minutes ago
Jan 4, 2022; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Geo Baker (0) celebrates after a basket by forward Ron Harper Jr. (24) during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Rutgers vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

42 minutes ago
Jan 1, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers guard Kedrian Johnson (0) shoots over Texas Longhorns forwards Brock Cunningham (30) and Tre Mitchell (33) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Oklahoma State vs. Texas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

42 minutes ago
Mar 6, 2021; Richmond, Virginia, USA; VCU Rams guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (1) shoots the ball as Davidson Wildcats forward Hyunjung Lee (1) defends in the second half in a semifinal of the Atlantic 10 conference tournament at Stuart C. Siegel Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Davidson vs. Rhode Island: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/8/2022

45 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy