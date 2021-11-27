Publish date:
How to Watch Providence vs. Saint Peter's: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-2) take on the Providence Friars (5-1) at Dunkin' Donuts Center on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Providence vs. Saint Peter's
- Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
Key Stats for Providence vs. Saint Peter's
- Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Friars averaged were 8.3 more points than the Peacocks gave up (61.5).
- The Peacocks' 63.2 points per game last year were 6.5 fewer points than the 69.7 the Friars gave up to opponents.
- The Friars shot 43.0% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Peacocks allowed to opponents.
- The Peacocks shot 40.0% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 43.6% the Friars' opponents shot last season.
Providence Players to Watch
- The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 16.8 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists.
- Noah Horchler leads Providence in rebounding, averaging 8.3 per game, while Jared Bynum leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
- Horchler makes more threes per game than any other member of the Friars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.
- The Providence steals leader is Bynum, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Watson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.
Saint Peter's Players to Watch
- KC Ndefo averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.
- Fousseyni Drame grabbed seven rebounds per game, while Matthew Lee notched 3.6 assists per contest.
- Daryl Banks III knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.
- Ndefo averaged 1.4 takeaways and 3.6 rejections per game last season.
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/11/2021
Sacred Heart
W 92-64
Home
11/15/2021
Wisconsin
W 63-58
Away
11/18/2021
New Hampshire
W 69-58
Home
11/22/2021
Northwestern
W 77-72
Away
11/23/2021
Virginia
L 58-40
Home
11/27/2021
Saint Peter's
-
Home
12/1/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
12/4/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
12/7/2021
Vermont
-
Home
12/11/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/18/2021
UConn
-
Away
Saint Peter's Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
VCU
L 57-54
Away
11/13/2021
Saint John's (NY)
L 91-70
Away
11/23/2021
LIU
W 64-62
Home
11/27/2021
Providence
-
Away
12/3/2021
Quinnipiac
-
Away
12/5/2021
Siena
-
Home
12/8/2021
Saint Francis (BKN)
-
Home
12/12/2021
Nyack
-
Home
12/18/2021
Stony Brook
-
Away
