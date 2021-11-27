Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-2) take on the Providence Friars (5-1) at Dunkin' Donuts Center on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The game starts at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Saint Peter's

Game Day: Saturday, November 27, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. Saint Peter's

Last year, the 69.8 points per game the Friars averaged were 8.3 more points than the Peacocks gave up (61.5).

The Peacocks' 63.2 points per game last year were 6.5 fewer points than the 69.7 the Friars gave up to opponents.

The Friars shot 43.0% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Peacocks allowed to opponents.

The Peacocks shot 40.0% from the field, 3.6% lower than the 43.6% the Friars' opponents shot last season.

Providence Players to Watch

The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 16.8 per contest to go with 5.8 rebounds and 0.2 assists.

Noah Horchler leads Providence in rebounding, averaging 8.3 per game, while Jared Bynum leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.

Horchler makes more threes per game than any other member of the Friars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.5 per contest.

The Providence steals leader is Bynum, who averages 1.2 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Watson, who compiles 1.3 rejections per contest.

Saint Peter's Players to Watch

KC Ndefo averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game last season.

Fousseyni Drame grabbed seven rebounds per game, while Matthew Lee notched 3.6 assists per contest.

Daryl Banks III knocked down 1.8 threes per game a season ago.

Ndefo averaged 1.4 takeaways and 3.6 rejections per game last season.

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/11/2021 Sacred Heart W 92-64 Home 11/15/2021 Wisconsin W 63-58 Away 11/18/2021 New Hampshire W 69-58 Home 11/22/2021 Northwestern W 77-72 Away 11/23/2021 Virginia L 58-40 Home 11/27/2021 Saint Peter's - Home 12/1/2021 Texas Tech - Home 12/4/2021 Rhode Island - Home 12/7/2021 Vermont - Home 12/11/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Home 12/18/2021 UConn - Away

Saint Peter's Schedule