    December 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Providence vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-2, 0-0 Big East) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the No. 22 Providence Friars (11-1, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Seton Hall

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Seton Hall

    • The Friars put up 69.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 51.8 the Pirates give up.
    • The Pirates score an average of 66.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 61.5 the Friars allow.
    • This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Pirates are shooting 45.6% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 39.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 14.8 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
    • Noah Horchler leads Providence in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Al Durham leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
    • The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
    • Justin Minaya is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

    Seton Hall Players to Watch

    • Jared Rhoden scores 15.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pirates.
    • Seton Hall's leader in rebounds is Tyrese Samuel with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Kadary Richmond with 3.4 per game.
    • Jamir Harris is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pirates, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
    • Seton Hall's leader in steals is Myles Cale (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ike Obiagu (2.4 per game).

    Providence Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/1/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 72-68

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Rhode Island

    W 66-52

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vermont

    W 68-58

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    W 68-53

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UConn

    W 57-53

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/11/2022

    Creighton

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    UConn

    -

    Home

    Seton Hall Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/4/2021

    Nyack

    W 113-67

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Texas

    W 64-60

    Home

    12/12/2021

    Rutgers

    W 77-63

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    L 2-0

    Home

    12/23/2021

    DePaul

    W 2-0

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    1/1/2022

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    1/4/2022

    Butler

    -

    Away

    1/8/2022

    UConn

    -

    Home

    1/13/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Marquette

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Seton Hall at Providence

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

