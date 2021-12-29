How to Watch Providence vs. Seton Hall: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-2, 0-0 Big East) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the No. 22 Providence Friars (11-1, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Providence vs. Seton Hall
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
Key Stats for Providence vs. Seton Hall
- The Friars put up 69.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 51.8 the Pirates give up.
- The Pirates score an average of 66.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 61.5 the Friars allow.
- This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.
- The Pirates are shooting 45.6% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 39.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.
Providence Players to Watch
- The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 14.8 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists.
- Noah Horchler leads Providence in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Al Durham leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.
- The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.
- Justin Minaya is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Jared Rhoden scores 15.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pirates.
- Seton Hall's leader in rebounds is Tyrese Samuel with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Kadary Richmond with 3.4 per game.
- Jamir Harris is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pirates, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Seton Hall's leader in steals is Myles Cale (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ike Obiagu (2.4 per game).
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/1/2021
Texas Tech
W 72-68
Home
12/4/2021
Rhode Island
W 66-52
Home
12/7/2021
Vermont
W 68-58
Home
12/11/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
W 68-53
Home
12/18/2021
UConn
W 57-53
Away
12/29/2021
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/1/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/4/2022
Marquette
-
Away
1/8/2022
Saint John's (NY)
-
Home
1/11/2022
Creighton
-
Away
1/15/2022
UConn
-
Home
Seton Hall Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/4/2021
Nyack
W 113-67
Home
12/9/2021
Texas
W 64-60
Home
12/12/2021
Rutgers
W 77-63
Home
12/20/2021
Saint John's (NY)
L 2-0
Home
12/23/2021
DePaul
W 2-0
Away
12/29/2021
Providence
-
Away
1/1/2022
Villanova
-
Home
1/4/2022
Butler
-
Away
1/8/2022
UConn
-
Home
1/13/2022
DePaul
-
Away
1/15/2022
Marquette
-
Away