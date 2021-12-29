Dec 18, 2021; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (2) drives the ball against Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) in the first half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 15 Seton Hall Pirates (10-2, 0-0 Big East) will try to continue a three-game road winning streak when they square off against the No. 22 Providence Friars (11-1, 0-0 Big East) on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Seton Hall

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. Seton Hall

The Friars put up 69.8 points per game, 18.0 more points than the 51.8 the Pirates give up.

The Pirates score an average of 66.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 61.5 the Friars allow.

This season, the Friars have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.6% higher than the 38.9% of shots the Pirates' opponents have knocked down.

The Pirates are shooting 45.6% from the field, 6.2% higher than the 39.4% the Friars' opponents have shot this season.

Providence Players to Watch

The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 14.8 per contest to go with 5.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Noah Horchler leads Providence in rebounding, averaging 7.9 per game, while Al Durham leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.8 in each contest.

The Friars get the most three-point shooting production out of A.J. Reeves, who knocks down 2.3 threes per game.

Justin Minaya is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.0 per contest.

Seton Hall Players to Watch

Jared Rhoden scores 15.7 points per game and is the top scorer for the Pirates.

Seton Hall's leader in rebounds is Tyrese Samuel with 6.9 per game, and its leader in assists is Kadary Richmond with 3.4 per game.

Jamir Harris is the top scorer from the three-point line for the Pirates, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Seton Hall's leader in steals is Myles Cale (1.7 per game), and its leader in blocks is Ike Obiagu (2.4 per game).

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/1/2021 Texas Tech W 72-68 Home 12/4/2021 Rhode Island W 66-52 Home 12/7/2021 Vermont W 68-58 Home 12/11/2021 Cent. Conn. St. W 68-53 Home 12/18/2021 UConn W 57-53 Away 12/29/2021 Seton Hall - Home 1/1/2022 DePaul - Away 1/4/2022 Marquette - Away 1/8/2022 Saint John's (NY) - Home 1/11/2022 Creighton - Away 1/15/2022 UConn - Home

