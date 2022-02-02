Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence vs. St. John's in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off of a pair of nail-biters against ranked teams, No. 15 Providence heads on the road to take on St. John's. A win keeps the Friars in first place in the Big East.

No. 15 Providence is currently on a five-game winning streak - tied for the longest active streak in the Big East - which has shot the Friars to the top of the conference standings. Still, things haven't been a walk in the park for Ed Cooley's team, with its last two wins coming by three and two points against ranked opponents. Next, the Friars head on the road to take on St. John's. 

Providence was able to beat No. 21 Xavier 65-62 in Cincinnati last Wednesday thanks to a last-second three-pointer from junior Jared Bynum. Then on Sunday, the Friars held off a late charge from No. 24 Marquette to win 65-63 at the Dunkin Donuts Center.

The Friars' 18 wins are tied with a number of teams for the second-most in the country. Their 8-1 conference record puts them at the top of the standings.

St. John's is two games removed from one of its biggest wins of the year, when the Red Storm went on the road and beat Seton Hall 84-63 last Monday. That was followed by a close 73-62 loss to No. 12 Villanova.

Will St. John's get over the top against a ranked opponent this time around? Or will the Friars extend their lead in first place?

Regional restrictions may apply. 

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

