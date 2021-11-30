Providence vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Providence vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Providence Friars (6-1) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Texas Tech

    • Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Texas Tech

    • The Friars record 15.0 more points per game (72.3) than the Red Raiders give up (57.3).
    • The Red Raiders' 88.3 points per game are 23.4 more points than the 64.9 the Friars allow.
    • The Friars make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
    • The Red Raiders' 50.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

    Providence Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Friars this season is Nate Watson, who averages 17.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.
    • Noah Horchler leads Providence in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, while Jared Bynum leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
    • Horchler leads the Friars in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

    Texas Tech Players to Watch

    • Bryson Williams has the top spot on the Red Raiders leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
    • Mylik Wilson records more assists than any other Texas Tech teammate with 4.2 per game. He also scores 4.8 points and pulls down 2.0 rebounds per game.
    • Kevin Obanor is the top shooter from distance for the Red Raiders, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
    • Texas Tech's leader in steals and blocks is Wilson with 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

    Providence Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/15/2021

    Wisconsin

    W 63-58

    Away

    11/18/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 69-58

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Northwestern

    W 77-72

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Virginia

    L 58-40

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Saint Peter's

    W 85-71

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vermont

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    Texas Tech Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/12/2021

    Grambling

    W 88-62

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Prairie View A&M

    W 84-49

    Home

    11/20/2021

    Incarnate Word

    W 84-62

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Omaha

    W 96-40

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Lamar

    W 89-57

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    12/7/2021

    Tennessee

    -

    Away

    12/14/2021

    Arkansas State

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Gonzaga

    -

    Home

    12/22/2021

    Eastern Washington

    -

    Home

    12/28/2021

    Alabama State

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    1
    2021

    Texas Tech at Providence

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils guard Marreon Jackson (3) shoots a layup over UC Riverside Highlanders center Callum McRae (25) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UC Riverside vs. Oregon: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    14 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Andrew Nembhard (3) shoots against UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    15 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Texas Tech vs. Providence: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    17 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 24, 2021; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Tyree Appleby (22) celebrates with guard Myreon Jones (0) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) after making a three point buzzer beater shot to defeat the Ohio State Buckeyes at Suncoast Credit Union Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Oklahoma vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 25, 2021; Nassau, BHS; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Kimani Lawrence (4) dribbles as Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) chases during the second half in the 2021 Battle 4 Atlantis at Imperial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Arizona State vs. Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (6) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) fight for the rebound during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 26, 2021; Denver, Colorado, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) shoots over Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (32) in the second half at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Charlotte Hornets vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Luguentz Dort (5) is fouled by Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) in the second quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy