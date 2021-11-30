Providence vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Providence Friars (6-1) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Texas Tech

Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021

Wednesday, December 1, 2021 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. Texas Tech

The Friars record 15.0 more points per game (72.3) than the Red Raiders give up (57.3).

The Red Raiders' 88.3 points per game are 23.4 more points than the 64.9 the Friars allow.

The Friars make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).

The Red Raiders' 50.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (41.9%).

Providence Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Friars this season is Nate Watson, who averages 17.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.

Noah Horchler leads Providence in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, while Jared Bynum leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.

Horchler leads the Friars in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.

Texas Tech Players to Watch

Bryson Williams has the top spot on the Red Raiders leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.

Mylik Wilson records more assists than any other Texas Tech teammate with 4.2 per game. He also scores 4.8 points and pulls down 2.0 rebounds per game.

Kevin Obanor is the top shooter from distance for the Red Raiders, hitting 2.0 threes per game.

Texas Tech's leader in steals and blocks is Wilson with 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/15/2021 Wisconsin W 63-58 Away 11/18/2021 New Hampshire W 69-58 Home 11/22/2021 Northwestern W 77-72 Away 11/23/2021 Virginia L 58-40 Home 11/27/2021 Saint Peter's W 85-71 Home 12/1/2021 Texas Tech - Home 12/4/2021 Rhode Island - Home 12/7/2021 Vermont - Home 12/11/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Home 12/18/2021 UConn - Away 12/22/2021 Georgetown - Home

Texas Tech Schedule