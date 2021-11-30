Providence vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/1/2021

How to Watch Providence vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-0) will look to continue a six-game win streak when they visit the Providence Friars (6-1) on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The contest airs at 8:30 PM ET.
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 1, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
Key Stats for Providence vs. Texas Tech
- The Friars record 15.0 more points per game (72.3) than the Red Raiders give up (57.3).
- The Red Raiders' 88.3 points per game are 23.4 more points than the 64.9 the Friars allow.
- The Friars make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.1 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
- The Red Raiders' 50.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (41.9%).
Providence Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Friars this season is Nate Watson, who averages 17.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.
- Noah Horchler leads Providence in rebounding, averaging 8.7 per game, while Jared Bynum leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.7 in each contest.
- Horchler leads the Friars in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.7 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 1.0 steal per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.4 per contest.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Bryson Williams has the top spot on the Red Raiders leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds per game.
- Mylik Wilson records more assists than any other Texas Tech teammate with 4.2 per game. He also scores 4.8 points and pulls down 2.0 rebounds per game.
- Kevin Obanor is the top shooter from distance for the Red Raiders, hitting 2.0 threes per game.
- Texas Tech's leader in steals and blocks is Wilson with 2.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game.
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/15/2021
Wisconsin
W 63-58
Away
11/18/2021
New Hampshire
W 69-58
Home
11/22/2021
Northwestern
W 77-72
Away
11/23/2021
Virginia
L 58-40
Home
11/27/2021
Saint Peter's
W 85-71
Home
12/1/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
12/4/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
12/7/2021
Vermont
-
Home
12/11/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/18/2021
UConn
-
Away
12/22/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
Texas Tech Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/12/2021
Grambling
W 88-62
Home
11/15/2021
Prairie View A&M
W 84-49
Home
11/20/2021
Incarnate Word
W 84-62
Away
11/23/2021
Omaha
W 96-40
Home
11/27/2021
Lamar
W 89-57
Home
12/1/2021
Providence
-
Away
12/7/2021
Tennessee
-
Away
12/14/2021
Arkansas State
-
Home
12/18/2021
Gonzaga
-
Home
12/22/2021
Eastern Washington
-
Home
12/28/2021
Alabama State
-
Home