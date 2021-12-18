Providence goes for its sixth straight win on Thursday afternoon when it travels to UConn to take on the Huskies

Providence is once against quietly having a great season. The Friars have won 10 of their first 11 games and have big wins against Wisconsin and Texas Tech.

How to Watch Providence at UConn in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 18, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream the Providence at UConn game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

They have been playing great basketball, but seem to be overlooked as they are still not ranked in the top 25.

Saturday, the Friars get another chance to prove that they belong among the nation's top teams when they take on a UConn team coming off a big 10 point win against Saint Bonaventure.

The Huskies' win kept them from losing their second straight game as they were coming off a tough 56-53 loss to West Virginia.

The win was also their fourth over their last five and has them at 9-2 on the year and ranked No. 20 in the latest AP Poll.

The Huskies have been playing good basketball but still need to prove they can beat the best teams on their schedule. A win against Providence would do just that.

This should be a fantastic game between two schools playing great basketball and looking for a big-time win to put on their tournament resume.

Regional restrictions may apply.