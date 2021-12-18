Providence vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Providence vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard R.J. Cole (top) reacts after making a three point basket over Maryland Terrapins guard Hakim Hart (13) during the first half in the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 20 UConn Huskies (9-2, 0-0 Big East) aim to extend an eight-game home win streak when they host the Providence Friars (10-1, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch UConn vs. Providence

    UConn vs Providence Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UConn

    -7.5

    134.5 points

    Key Stats for UConn vs. Providence

    • The Huskies put up 81.8 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 62.3 the Friars give up.
    • The Friars average 8.8 more points per game (70.9) than the Huskies give up (62.1).
    • This season, the Huskies have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Friars' opponents have hit.
    • The Friars have shot at a 45% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Andre Jackson paces the Huskies at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.7 assists and 6.8 points.
    • Adama Sanogo posts 12.5 points, 5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 55.2% from the field.
    • Isaiah Whaley averages 7.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 2.3 blocked shots.
    • Jalen Gaffney posts 8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 38.5% from the field.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Noah Horchler paces the Friars in rebounding (8.2 per game), and puts up 10.6 points and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
    • Nate Watson is posting a team-best 15.3 points per contest. And he is delivering 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists, making 64.3% of his shots from the field.
    • Al Durham is the Friars' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he averages 13.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.
    • A.J. Reeves gives the Friars 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Justin Minaya is averaging 5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 44.2% of his shots from the floor.

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Providence at Connecticut

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

