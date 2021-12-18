Providence vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/18/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Providence vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 20 UConn Huskies (9-2, 0-0 Big East) aim to extend an eight-game home win streak when they host the Providence Friars (10-1, 0-0 Big East) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.
How to Watch UConn vs. Providence
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
UConn
-7.5
134.5 points
Key Stats for UConn vs. Providence
- The Huskies put up 81.8 points per game, 19.5 more points than the 62.3 the Friars give up.
- The Friars average 8.8 more points per game (70.9) than the Huskies give up (62.1).
- This season, the Huskies have a 44.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.3% higher than the 40.2% of shots the Friars' opponents have hit.
- The Friars have shot at a 45% clip from the field this season, 7.5 percentage points higher than the 37.5% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
UConn Players to Watch
- Andre Jackson paces the Huskies at 7.5 rebounds per contest, while also putting up 2.7 assists and 6.8 points.
- Adama Sanogo posts 12.5 points, 5 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 55.2% from the field.
- Isaiah Whaley averages 7.6 points, 5 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 1 steal and 2.3 blocked shots.
- Jalen Gaffney posts 8 points, 2.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest, shooting 38.5% from the field.
Providence Players to Watch
- Noah Horchler paces the Friars in rebounding (8.2 per game), and puts up 10.6 points and 2.5 assists. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Nate Watson is posting a team-best 15.3 points per contest. And he is delivering 5.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists, making 64.3% of his shots from the field.
- Al Durham is the Friars' top assist man (3.7 per game), and he averages 13.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.
- A.J. Reeves gives the Friars 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest. He also puts up 0.4 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Justin Minaya is averaging 5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 44.2% of his shots from the floor.
How To Watch
December
18
2021
Providence at Connecticut
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)