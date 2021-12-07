Skip to main content
    •
    December 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vermont at Providence in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Providence goes for its fourth straight win Tuesday night when it hosts Vermont.
    Author:

    The Providence men's basketball team has been one of the best teams that nobody is talking about this year. The Friars have rolled off three straight wins and are 9–1 on the year with wins against No. 22 Wisconsin and Texas Tech.

    How to Watch Vermont at Providence in Men's College Basketball Today:

    Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

    Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

    TV: Fox Sports 1

    Live stream the Vermont at Providence in Men's College Basketball game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The Friars did lose to Virginia just before Thanksgiving but have played great since, winning their last three games.

    On Tuesday night, they will look to stay hot and take out a Vermont team that is 6–3 on the year.

    The Catamounts are coming off a big 83–65 win against Dartmouth last Wednesday. The win was their third in their last four games as they have been able to pull out a bunch of close games so far this year.

    On Tuesday, they hope they can get a big win over a Providence team who has been on fire. Vermont has only played one other major conference team this year and it was an 11-point loss to Wisconsin at the beginning of the year.

    They will have to play better if they want to beat Providence, but they have shown they aren't going to back down this year.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Vermont at Providence in Men's College Basketball

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
    Time
    6:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    virginia basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia at James Madison

    48 seconds ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) dribbles as Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) defends during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Vermont at Providence

    48 seconds ago
    oklahoma women basketball
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Eastern Michigan at Oklahoma

    30 minutes ago
    Nov 19, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce Mcgowens (right) drives with the ball against Idaho State Bengals guard Austin Smellie during the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Cal vs. Idaho State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    31 minutes ago
    Dec 5, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard Jalen Pickett (22) drives the ball to the basket as Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) defends during the second half at Bryce Jordan Center. Ohio State defeated Penn State 76-64. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Ohio State vs. Towson: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Joey Hauser (10), guard Max Christie (5), forward Marcus Bingham Jr. (30) and forward Gabe Brown (44) celebrate a teammate s three-point-shot at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Minnesota vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    34 minutes ago
    Feb 24, 2018; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Trae Young (11) reacts after a play against the Kansas State Wildcats during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kansas State vs. Marquette: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    35 minutes ago
    Dec 29, 2019; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Lamar Stevens (11) shoots the ball as Cornell Big Red forward Kobe Dickson (12) defends during the first half at Bryce Jordan Center. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Cornell: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    37 minutes ago
    Mar 20, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Colorado Buffaloes players including Jabari Walker (12) and Dallas Walton (13) celebrate after defeating the Georgetown Hoyas during the first round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Colorado vs. Eastern Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/8/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy