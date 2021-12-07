Providence goes for its fourth straight win Tuesday night when it hosts Vermont.

The Providence men's basketball team has been one of the best teams that nobody is talking about this year. The Friars have rolled off three straight wins and are 9–1 on the year with wins against No. 22 Wisconsin and Texas Tech.

How to Watch Vermont at Providence in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 7, 2021

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Live stream the Vermont at Providence in Men's College Basketball game on fuboTV:

The Friars did lose to Virginia just before Thanksgiving but have played great since, winning their last three games.

On Tuesday night, they will look to stay hot and take out a Vermont team that is 6–3 on the year.

The Catamounts are coming off a big 83–65 win against Dartmouth last Wednesday. The win was their third in their last four games as they have been able to pull out a bunch of close games so far this year.

On Tuesday, they hope they can get a big win over a Providence team who has been on fire. Vermont has only played one other major conference team this year and it was an 11-point loss to Wisconsin at the beginning of the year.

They will have to play better if they want to beat Providence, but they have shown they aren't going to back down this year.

