Providence vs. Vermont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

How to Watch Providence vs. Vermont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Providence Friars (8-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Providence vs. Vermont
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Key Stats for Providence vs. Vermont
- The Friars put up 71.6 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 59.0 the Catamounts give up.
- The Catamounts' 63.4 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 63.8 the Friars allow.
- The Friars are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Catamounts allow to opponents.
Providence Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Friars this season is Nate Watson, who averages 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.
- Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 7.8 boards per game and its best passer is Al Durham and his 3.7 assists per game.
- Horchler leads the Friars in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Jared Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.
Vermont Players to Watch
- Ryan Davis is the top scorer for the Catamounts with 15.1 points per game. He also tacks on 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his scoring output.
- Vermont's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Powell with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Ben Shungu with 2.5 per game.
- Shungu is the most prolific from distance for the Catamounts, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
- Vermont's leader in steals is Finn Sullivan (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (1.1 per game).
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Northwestern
W 77-72
Away
11/23/2021
Virginia
L 58-40
Home
11/27/2021
Saint Peter's
W 85-71
Home
12/1/2021
Texas Tech
W 72-68
Home
12/4/2021
Rhode Island
W 66-52
Home
12/7/2021
Vermont
-
Home
12/11/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
12/18/2021
UConn
-
Away
12/22/2021
Georgetown
-
Home
12/29/2021
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/1/2022
DePaul
-
Away
Vermont Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/22/2021
Oakland
L 63-61
Away
11/23/2021
Evansville
W 58-49
Away
11/24/2021
Appalachian State
W 65-63
Away
11/27/2021
UNC Greensboro
L 54-51
Away
12/1/2021
Dartmouth
W 83-65
Home
12/7/2021
Providence
-
Away
12/10/2021
Brown
-
Away
12/19/2021
Northeastern
-
Away
12/22/2021
Colgate
-
Home
1/2/2022
Albany (NY)
-
Home
1/6/2022
New Hampshire
-
Home