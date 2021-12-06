Providence vs. Vermont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Skip to main content
    • December 6, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Providence vs. Vermont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Providence Friars (8-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Vermont

    • Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021
    • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
    • TV: FOX Sports Networks
    • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Vermont

    • The Friars put up 71.6 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 59.0 the Catamounts give up.
    • The Catamounts' 63.4 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 63.8 the Friars allow.
    • The Friars are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Catamounts allow to opponents.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Friars this season is Nate Watson, who averages 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.
    • Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 7.8 boards per game and its best passer is Al Durham and his 3.7 assists per game.
    • Horchler leads the Friars in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Jared Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

    Vermont Players to Watch

    • Ryan Davis is the top scorer for the Catamounts with 15.1 points per game. He also tacks on 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his scoring output.
    • Vermont's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Powell with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Ben Shungu with 2.5 per game.
    • Shungu is the most prolific from distance for the Catamounts, hitting 1.6 threes per game.
    • Vermont's leader in steals is Finn Sullivan (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (1.1 per game).

    Providence Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Northwestern

    W 77-72

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Virginia

    L 58-40

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Saint Peter's

    W 85-71

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Texas Tech

    W 72-68

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Rhode Island

    W 66-52

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vermont

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    12/18/2021

    UConn

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Georgetown

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    DePaul

    -

    Away

    Vermont Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/22/2021

    Oakland

    L 63-61

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Evansville

    W 58-49

    Away

    11/24/2021

    Appalachian State

    W 65-63

    Away

    11/27/2021

    UNC Greensboro

    L 54-51

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Dartmouth

    W 83-65

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    12/10/2021

    Brown

    -

    Away

    12/19/2021

    Northeastern

    -

    Away

    12/22/2021

    Colgate

    -

    Home

    1/2/2022

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    New Hampshire

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    7
    2021

    Vermont at Providence

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    6:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Kentucky vs. Southern: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    38 minutes ago
    Nov 21, 2021; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Alonzo Verge Jr. (1) drives around Southern University Jaguars guard Tyrone Lyons (35) in the first half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    39 minutes ago
    Dec 22, 2020; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs forward Andrew Garcia (4) shoots against Northeastern Huskies forward Chris Doherty (33) during the first half at Stegeman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Northeastern vs. UMass: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    40 minutes ago
    Dec 4, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Kennedy Chandler (1) drives at Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) and forward Tristan da Silva (23) in the second half at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Tennessee vs. Texas Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Dec 3, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers guard Reece Beekman (2) drives to the basket as Pittsburgh Panthers guard Jamarius Burton (11) defends during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    JMU vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    46 minutes ago
    Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Providence vs. Vermont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

    47 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns forward Tre Mitchell (33) drives to the basket while defended by San Jose State Spartans center Ibrahima Diallo (5) during the second half at Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Pepperdine vs. San Jose State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    49 minutes ago
    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Iowa vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    58 minutes ago
    Nov 12, 2018; Washington, DC, USA; Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris (5) is fouled by Orlando Magic center Mohamed Bamba (5) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Golden State Warriors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/6/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy