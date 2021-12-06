Providence vs. Vermont: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/7/2021

Nov 23, 2021; Newark, NJ, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) shoots the ball over Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) during the second half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Providence Friars (8-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Vermont Catamounts (5-3) on Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. The game airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Vermont

Game Day: Tuesday, December 7, 2021

Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. Vermont

The Friars put up 71.6 points per game, 12.6 more points than the 59.0 the Catamounts give up.

The Catamounts' 63.4 points per game are just 0.4 fewer points than the 63.8 the Friars allow.

The Friars are shooting 45.1% from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.2% the Catamounts allow to opponents.

Providence Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Friars this season is Nate Watson, who averages 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.

Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 7.8 boards per game and its best passer is Al Durham and his 3.7 assists per game.

Horchler leads the Friars in three-point shooting, making an average of 1.8 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Jared Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 0.8 steals per game, while Watson leads them in blocks with 1.2 per contest.

Vermont Players to Watch

Ryan Davis is the top scorer for the Catamounts with 15.1 points per game. He also tacks on 5.9 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game to his scoring output.

Vermont's leader in rebounds is Isaiah Powell with 6.7 per game, and its leader in assists is Ben Shungu with 2.5 per game.

Shungu is the most prolific from distance for the Catamounts, hitting 1.6 threes per game.

Vermont's leader in steals is Finn Sullivan (1.3 per game), and its leader in blocks is Davis (1.1 per game).

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/22/2021 Northwestern W 77-72 Away 11/23/2021 Virginia L 58-40 Home 11/27/2021 Saint Peter's W 85-71 Home 12/1/2021 Texas Tech W 72-68 Home 12/4/2021 Rhode Island W 66-52 Home 12/7/2021 Vermont - Home 12/11/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Home 12/18/2021 UConn - Away 12/22/2021 Georgetown - Home 12/29/2021 Seton Hall - Home 1/1/2022 DePaul - Away

Vermont Schedule