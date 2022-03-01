The Big East regular season wraps up with the top two teams in the standings squaring off. No. 9 Providence visits No. 11 Villanova, with the Friars looking to avenge their only loss since early January.

No. 9 Providence has won 11 of its last 12 games, en route to locking up the Big East regular-season title. On Tuesday, the Friars wrap up the regular season facing the only team to beat them during that stretch, No. 11 Villanova.

How to Watch Providence vs. Villanova in Men's College Basketball Today:

Game Date: March 1, 2022

Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream Providence vs. Villanova on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In the last meeting at the Dunkin Donuts Center on Feb. 15, Villanova held off a late Providence charge to win 89-84. Senior guard Collin Gillespie scored seven points in the final minute to seal the win, part of a career-high 33-point performance.

Even though the Friars have locked up the top spot in the Big East tournament, this game still has plenty of meaning. At 14-4 in the conference, Villanova is still trying to hold off No. 18 Connecticut, with a 12-5 conference record, for the second seed. The Wildcats and Huskies split their two games this year.

Meanwhile, Saturday's chaos around college basketball has opened the door for Providence to possibly grab a top-two seed in the March Madness tournament. A win over a top-15 team would be huge for the Friars' resume.

Which team will come out on top of what could be a Big East Championship preview? Tune in to FOX Sports 1 Tuesday at 6:30 for tip-off.

