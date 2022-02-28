Feb 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (21-7, 14-4 Big East) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 11 Providence Friars (24-3, 14-2 Big East) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Providence

Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion

The William B. Finneran Pavilion Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Providence

The Wildcats record 73.6 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 66.2 the Friars give up.

The Friars average 9.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.4).

The Wildcats make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

The Friars' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (41.1%).

Villanova Players to Watch

Justin Moore is posting 15.3 points, 2.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.

Jermaine Samuels posts 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor.

Eric Dixon posts a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.7 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 51.0% from the field.

Brandon Slater is posting 9.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Providence Players to Watch