How to Watch Providence vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (21-7, 14-4 Big East) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 11 Providence Friars (24-3, 14-2 Big East) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Villanova vs. Providence
- Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
Key Stats for Villanova vs. Providence
- The Wildcats record 73.6 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 66.2 the Friars give up.
- The Friars average 9.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.4).
- The Wildcats make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- The Friars' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (41.1%).
Villanova Players to Watch
- Justin Moore is posting 15.3 points, 2.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
- Jermaine Samuels posts 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor.
- Eric Dixon posts a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.7 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 51.0% from the field.
- Brandon Slater is posting 9.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.
Providence Players to Watch
- Noah Horchler is No. 1 on the Friars in rebounding (8.6 per game), and posts 9.7 points and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Nate Watson is the Friars' top scorer (14.0 points per game) and assist man (0.5), and posts 5.6 rebounds.
- Al Durham gets the Friars 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jared Bynum is posting a team-high 4.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 12.7 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
- Justin Minaya gives the Friars 6.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
How To Watch
March
1
2022
Providence at Villanova
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
