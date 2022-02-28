Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence vs. Villanova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 6, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Providence Friars forward Noah Horchler (14) shoots over Georgetown Hoyas forward Jalin Billingsley (4) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Villanova Wildcats (21-7, 14-4 Big East) will try to continue a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 11 Providence Friars (24-3, 14-2 Big East) on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at The William B. Finneran Pavilion. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Villanova vs. Providence

  • Game Day: Tuesday, March 1, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: The William B. Finneran Pavilion
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Villanova vs. Providence

  • The Wildcats record 73.6 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 66.2 the Friars give up.
  • The Friars average 9.1 more points per game (72.5) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (63.4).
  • The Wildcats make 44.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
  • The Friars' 44.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (41.1%).

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Justin Moore is posting 15.3 points, 2.3 assists and 5.2 rebounds per game.
  • Jermaine Samuels posts 10.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor.
  • Eric Dixon posts a team-leading 6.6 rebounds per contest. He is also posting 9.7 points and 1.5 assists, shooting 51.0% from the field.
  • Brandon Slater is posting 9.4 points, 1.8 assists and 3.7 rebounds per contest.

Providence Players to Watch

  • Noah Horchler is No. 1 on the Friars in rebounding (8.6 per game), and posts 9.7 points and 1.7 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.
  • Nate Watson is the Friars' top scorer (14.0 points per game) and assist man (0.5), and posts 5.6 rebounds.
  • Al Durham gets the Friars 13.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. He also posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
  • Jared Bynum is posting a team-high 4.3 assists per contest. And he is producing 12.7 points and 2.9 rebounds, making 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 44.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.
  • Justin Minaya gives the Friars 6.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Providence at Villanova

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

