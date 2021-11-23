Skip to main content
    • November 24, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Providence vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) is fouled while driving to the basket by Coppin State Eagles guard Jesse Zarzuela (50) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) is fouled while driving to the basket by Coppin State Eagles guard Jesse Zarzuela (50) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

    The Providence Friars (5-0) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Virginia Cavaliers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Prudential Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Providence vs. Virginia

    Key Stats for Providence vs. Virginia

    • The Friars average 17.8 more points per game (76.2) than the Cavaliers allow (58.4).
    • The Cavaliers put up an average of 62.2 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 65.0 the Friars give up to opponents.
    • The Friars are shooting 50.0% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 18.6 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists.
    • Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 8.6 boards per game and its best passer is Al Durham and his 4.0 assists per game.
    • Horchler makes more threes per game than any other member of the Friars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
    • Jared Bynum and Watson lead Providence on the defensive end, with Bynum leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Watson in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Armaan Franklin scores 13.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cavaliers.
    • Virginia's leader in rebounds is Jayden Gardner with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Reece Beekman with 3.8 per game.
    • Kihei Clark is dependable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 1.6 made threes per game.
    • Beekman (3.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia while Kadin Shedrick (3.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Providence Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Fairfield

    W 80-73

    Home

    11/11/2021

    Sacred Heart

    W 92-64

    Home

    11/15/2021

    Wisconsin

    W 63-58

    Away

    11/18/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 69-58

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Northwestern

    W 77-72

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    11/27/2021

    Saint Peter's

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Texas Tech

    -

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Vermont

    -

    Home

    12/11/2021

    Cent. Conn. St.

    -

    Home

    Virginia Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Navy

    L 66-58

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Radford

    W 73-52

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Houston

    L 67-47

    Away

    11/19/2021

    Coppin State

    W 68-52

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Georgia

    W 65-55

    Away

    11/23/2021

    Providence

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Lehigh

    -

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Pittsburgh

    -

    Home

    12/7/2021

    JMU

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Fairleigh Dickinson

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    23
    2021

    Roman Legends Classic: Virginia vs. Providence

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    7:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Seattle Sounders Raul Ruidiaz
    MLS

    How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake

    2 minutes ago
    ucla basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Gonzaga vs. UCLA

    2 minutes ago
    stanford basketball
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina A&T at Stanford

    2 minutes ago
    Volleyball Fans
    Women's College Volleyball

    How to Watch BYU at San Diego

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Gonzaga vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Stanford vs. N.C. A&T: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 20, 2021; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears forward Flo Thamba (0) shoots against Stanford Cardinal forward Jaiden Delaire (11) during the first half at Ferrell Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    N.C. A&T vs. Stanford: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Nov 22, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Anton Watson (22) celebrates with Gonzaga Bulldogs forward Drew Timme (2) and Gonzaga Bulldogs center Chet Holmgren (34) during the second half against the Central Michigan Chippewas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    UCLA vs. Gonzaga: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/23/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Cincinnati Bearcats guard Keith Williams (2) drives to the basket as Tulane Green Wave guard Jaylen Forbes (25) defends in the second half of a men's NCAA basketball game, Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati. The Cincinnati Bearcats won, 91-71. Tulane Green Wave At Cincinnati Bearcats Feb 26
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Cincinnati vs Arkansas

    32 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy