How to Watch Providence vs. Virginia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Providence Friars (5-0) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Virginia Cavaliers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Prudential Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Providence vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Prudential Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Providence vs. Virginia
- The Friars average 17.8 more points per game (76.2) than the Cavaliers allow (58.4).
- The Cavaliers put up an average of 62.2 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 65.0 the Friars give up to opponents.
- The Friars are shooting 50.0% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
Providence Players to Watch
- The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 18.6 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists.
- Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 8.6 boards per game and its best passer is Al Durham and his 4.0 assists per game.
- Horchler makes more threes per game than any other member of the Friars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.
- Jared Bynum and Watson lead Providence on the defensive end, with Bynum leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Watson in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Armaan Franklin scores 13.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cavaliers.
- Virginia's leader in rebounds is Jayden Gardner with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Reece Beekman with 3.8 per game.
- Kihei Clark is dependable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 1.6 made threes per game.
- Beekman (3.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia while Kadin Shedrick (3.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Providence Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Fairfield
W 80-73
Home
11/11/2021
Sacred Heart
W 92-64
Home
11/15/2021
Wisconsin
W 63-58
Away
11/18/2021
New Hampshire
W 69-58
Home
11/22/2021
Northwestern
W 77-72
Away
11/23/2021
Virginia
-
Home
11/27/2021
Saint Peter's
-
Home
12/1/2021
Texas Tech
-
Home
12/4/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
12/7/2021
Vermont
-
Home
12/11/2021
Cent. Conn. St.
-
Home
Virginia Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Navy
L 66-58
Home
11/12/2021
Radford
W 73-52
Home
11/16/2021
Houston
L 67-47
Away
11/19/2021
Coppin State
W 68-52
Home
11/22/2021
Georgia
W 65-55
Away
11/23/2021
Providence
-
Away
11/26/2021
Lehigh
-
Home
11/29/2021
Iowa
-
Home
12/3/2021
Pittsburgh
-
Home
12/7/2021
JMU
-
Away
12/18/2021
Fairleigh Dickinson
-
Home