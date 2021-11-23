Nov 19, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Virginia Cavaliers forward Jayden Gardner (1) is fouled while driving to the basket by Coppin State Eagles guard Jesse Zarzuela (50) during the second half at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Providence Friars (5-0) will look to continue a three-game home win streak when they take on the Virginia Cavaliers (3-2) on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at Prudential Center. The game airs at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Providence vs. Virginia

Game Day: Tuesday, November 23, 2021

Tuesday, November 23, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Prudential Center

Key Stats for Providence vs. Virginia

The Friars average 17.8 more points per game (76.2) than the Cavaliers allow (58.4).

The Cavaliers put up an average of 62.2 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 65.0 the Friars give up to opponents.

The Friars are shooting 50.0% from the field this season, 10.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Providence Players to Watch

The Friars scoring leader is Nate Watson, who averages 18.6 per contest to go with 6.2 rebounds and 0.2 assists.

Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 8.6 boards per game and its best passer is Al Durham and his 4.0 assists per game.

Horchler makes more threes per game than any other member of the Friars, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.6 per contest.

Jared Bynum and Watson lead Providence on the defensive end, with Bynum leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Watson in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Virginia Players to Watch

Armaan Franklin scores 13.8 points per game and is the top scorer for the Cavaliers.

Virginia's leader in rebounds is Jayden Gardner with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Reece Beekman with 3.8 per game.

Kihei Clark is dependable from distance and leads the Cavaliers with 1.6 made threes per game.

Beekman (3.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Virginia while Kadin Shedrick (3.0 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Fairfield W 80-73 Home 11/11/2021 Sacred Heart W 92-64 Home 11/15/2021 Wisconsin W 63-58 Away 11/18/2021 New Hampshire W 69-58 Home 11/22/2021 Northwestern W 77-72 Away 11/23/2021 Virginia - Home 11/27/2021 Saint Peter's - Home 12/1/2021 Texas Tech - Home 12/4/2021 Rhode Island - Home 12/7/2021 Vermont - Home 12/11/2021 Cent. Conn. St. - Home

Virginia Schedule