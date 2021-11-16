Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    How to Watch Providence vs. Wisconsin: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Mar 21, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baylor Bears guard Mark Vital (11) dunks above Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) as guard Adam Flagler (10) and forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (23) on the bench react during the second half in the second round of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The Baylor Bears won 76-63. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The Wisconsin Badgers (0-0) square off against the Providence Friars (0-0) on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Providence

    Wisconsin vs Providence Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Wisconsin

    -5.5

    130.5 points

    Key Stats for Wisconsin vs. Providence

    • Last year, the Badgers put up just 0.2 more points per game (69.9) than the Friars allowed (69.7).
    • The Friars averaged 5.2 more points per game last year (69.8) than the Badgers gave up (64.6).
    • Last season, the Badgers had a 42.5% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.1% lower than the 43.6% of shots the Friars' opponents knocked down.
    • The Friars' 43% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.8 percentage points higher than the Badgers allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

    Wisconsin Players to Watch

    • Micah Potter led the Badgers at 5.9 rebounds per contest last season, while also posting 1.4 assists and 12.5 points.
    • Brad Davison put up 10 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last year. At the other end, he posted 1.1 steals and 0 blocked shots.
    • Aleem Ford averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game last season, shooting 40.7% from the floor and 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game.
    • Jonathan Davis posted 7 points, 1.1 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest last year.

    Providence Players to Watch

    • Nate Watson scored 16.9 points and pulled down 6.7 rebounds per game last season.
    • David Duke distributed 4.8 assists per game while scoring 16.8 PPG.
    • Duke hit an average of two shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Duke and Watson were defensive standouts last season, with Duke averaging 1.2 steals per game and Watson collecting one block per contest.

    How To Watch

    November
    15
    2021

    Providence at Wisconsin

    TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

