Wisconsin and Providence meet for the first time since 1996 in men's college basketball.

The Gavitt Tipoff Games, an early-season series against Big East and Big Ten schools, continues as the Badgers (2–0) play host to the Friars (2–0) on Monday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Wisconsin enters as the youngest team in the Big Ten, featuring 12 underclassmen, including five true freshmen. Badgers guard Chucky Hepburn became the first true freshman to start a season opener for Wisconsin since Devin Harris two decades ago. He also became just the fifth Wisconsin freshman to score double-digits in a season opener since 2000.

How to Watch Providence at Wisconsin:

Match Date: Nov. 15, 2021

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Providence features five graduate students. This season marks the first time ever the Friars have had five graduate students on the roster. The Friars' top six players have played in 552 combined games.

Leading scorer Nate Watson (18.0 points per game) was a second-team All-Big East selection a year ago, a 2021 Preseason All-Big East selection and is ranked 24th all-time in scoring at Providence.

Wisconsin's top returning scorer, Brad Davison, averaged 10.0 points per game last season. He has played in 125 straight games and is ranked fourth all-time at Wisconsin in games started (126), 19th in scoring (1,386), and fifth in three-pointers made (225).

Wisconsin comes in having won 23 consecutive nonconference home games dating back to the 2017-18 season. The Badgers are 325–57 all-time at the Kohl Center.

