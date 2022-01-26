Providence vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Providence vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 17 Providence Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers (14-4, 4-3 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Cintas Center.
How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Arena: Cintas Center
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Xavier
-8
137.5 points
Key Stats for Xavier vs. Providence
- The 74.5 points per game the Musketeers average are 10.4 more points than the Friars give up (64.1).
- The Friars put up an average of 70.4 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 64.3 the Musketeers give up to opponents.
- The Musketeers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).
- The Friars have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.
Xavier Players to Watch
- Colby Jones leads his squad in rebounds per contest (8.0), and also puts up 11.4 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers at 12.3 points per contest, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 7.1 rebounds.
- Paul Scruggs leads the Musketeers at 4.2 assists per contest, while also posting 4.7 rebounds and 11.1 points.
- Nate Johnson puts up 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Adam Kunkel averages 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
Providence Players to Watch
- Noah Horchler is the Friars' top rebounder (8.3 per game), and he posts 9.9 points and 2.0 assists.
- Nate Watson is the Friars' top scorer (14.1 points per game) and assist man (0.6), and delivers 6.2 rebounds.
- Al Durham is putting up 13.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, making 36.1% of his shots from the floor.
- The Friars get 5.9 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Justin Minaya.
- Jared Bynum tops the Friars in assists (3.2 per game), and posts 6.9 points and 1.9 rebounds. He also posts 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
How To Watch
January
26
2022
Providence at Xavier
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
6:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)