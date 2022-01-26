Providence vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/26/2022

How to Watch Providence vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; Providence Friars center Nate Watson (0) reacts during the second half against the Butler Bulldogs at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 17 Providence Friars (16-2, 6-1 Big East) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the No. 21 Xavier Musketeers (14-4, 4-3 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at Cintas Center.

How to Watch Xavier vs. Providence

Game Day: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Wednesday, January 26, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Xavier -8 137.5 points

Key Stats for Xavier vs. Providence

The 74.5 points per game the Musketeers average are 10.4 more points than the Friars give up (64.1).

The Friars put up an average of 70.4 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 64.3 the Musketeers give up to opponents.

The Musketeers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (40.2%).

The Friars have shot at a 44.6% rate from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 40.3% shooting opponents of the Musketeers have averaged.

Xavier Players to Watch

Colby Jones leads his squad in rebounds per contest (8.0), and also puts up 11.4 points and 2.6 assists. Defensively, he delivers 1.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jack Nunge leads the Musketeers at 12.3 points per contest, while also averaging 0.7 assists and 7.1 rebounds.

Paul Scruggs leads the Musketeers at 4.2 assists per contest, while also posting 4.7 rebounds and 11.1 points.

Nate Johnson puts up 11.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Adam Kunkel averages 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Providence Players to Watch