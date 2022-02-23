How to Watch Providence vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins (24) and forward Isaiah Whaley (5) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Big East foes meet when the No. 11 Providence Friars (22-3, 12-2 Big East) host the Xavier Musketeers (17-9, 7-8 Big East) at Dunkin' Donuts Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Providence vs. Xavier

Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Wednesday, February 23, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center

Dunkin' Donuts Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Providence vs. Xavier

The Friars record 5.2 more points per game (71.4) than the Musketeers allow (66.2).

The Musketeers put up 6.9 more points per game (72.7) than the Friars give up to opponents (65.8).

The Friars are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Musketeers allow to opponents.

The Musketeers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Providence Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Friars this season is Nate Watson, who averages 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.

Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 8.5 boards per game and its best passer is Jared Bynum and his 4.2 assists per game.

A.J. Reeves leads the Friars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Horchler leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Xavier Players to Watch

Jack Nunge is the top scorer for the Musketeers with 13.4 points per game. He also tacks on 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his stats.

Colby Jones puts up a stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 10.2 points and 2.8 assists per game for Xavier to take the top rebound spot on the team. Paul Scruggs holds the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.

Nate Johnson knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Musketeers.

Jones (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Xavier while Nunge (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Providence Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/1/2022 Saint John's (NY) W 86-82 Away 2/6/2022 Georgetown W 71-52 Away 2/12/2022 DePaul W 76-73 Home 2/15/2022 Villanova L 89-84 Home 2/20/2022 Butler W 71-70 Away 2/23/2022 Xavier - Home 2/26/2022 Creighton - Home 3/1/2022 Villanova - Away

Xavier Schedule