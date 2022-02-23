Skip to main content

How to Watch Providence vs. Xavier: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 19, 2022; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Xavier Musketeers forward Jack Nunge (24) shoots against Connecticut Huskies guard Jordan Hawkins (24) and forward Isaiah Whaley (5) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Big East foes meet when the No. 11 Providence Friars (22-3, 12-2 Big East) host the Xavier Musketeers (17-9, 7-8 Big East) at Dunkin' Donuts Center, tipping off at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

How to Watch Providence vs. Xavier

  • Game Day: Wednesday, February 23, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Arena: Dunkin' Donuts Center
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Providence vs. Xavier

  • The Friars record 5.2 more points per game (71.4) than the Musketeers allow (66.2).
  • The Musketeers put up 6.9 more points per game (72.7) than the Friars give up to opponents (65.8).
  • The Friars are shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Musketeers allow to opponents.
  • The Musketeers' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points higher than the Friars have given up to their opponents (41.3%).

Providence Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Friars this season is Nate Watson, who averages 14.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 0.5 assists per game.
  • Providence's leading rebounder is Noah Horchler averaging 8.5 boards per game and its best passer is Jared Bynum and his 4.2 assists per game.
  • A.J. Reeves leads the Friars in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Bynum is Providence's leader in steals, averaging 1.2 steals per game, while Horchler leads them in blocks with 0.8 per contest.

Xavier Players to Watch

  • Jack Nunge is the top scorer for the Musketeers with 13.4 points per game. He also tacks on 7.2 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game to his stats.
  • Colby Jones puts up a stat line of 7.5 rebounds, 10.2 points and 2.8 assists per game for Xavier to take the top rebound spot on the team. Paul Scruggs holds the top spot for assists with 4.2 per game, adding 12.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per contest.
  • Nate Johnson knocks down 2.1 three-pointers per game, the most on the Musketeers.
  • Jones (1.6 steals per game) is the steal leader for Xavier while Nunge (1.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Providence Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/1/2022

Saint John's (NY)

W 86-82

Away

2/6/2022

Georgetown

W 71-52

Away

2/12/2022

DePaul

W 76-73

Home

2/15/2022

Villanova

L 89-84

Home

2/20/2022

Butler

W 71-70

Away

2/23/2022

Xavier

-

Home

2/26/2022

Creighton

-

Home

3/1/2022

Villanova

-

Away

Xavier Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/5/2022

DePaul

L 69-65

Home

2/9/2022

Seton Hall

L 73-71

Away

2/11/2022

UConn

W 74-68

Home

2/16/2022

Saint John's (NY)

L 86-73

Home

2/19/2022

UConn

L 72-61

Away

2/23/2022

Providence

-

Away

2/26/2022

Seton Hall

-

Home

3/2/2022

Saint John's (NY)

-

Away

3/5/2022

Georgetown

-

Home

How To Watch

February
23
2022

Xavier at Providence

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
