How to Watch Purdue at Indiana in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Big Ten rivals battle Thursday night when Purdue travels to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers in college basketball.

Purdue heads to Bloomington on Thursday night looking to beat rival Indiana for the tenth straight time. The Boilermakers have dominated the series lately as the Hoosiers haven't won since February of 2016.

How to Watch Purdue at Indiana in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 20, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Purdue at Indiana game on fuboTV

That was their only win against Purdue over the last 13 matchups. It has been one of the most impressive stretches for the Boilermakers against the Hoosiers since the series started back in the early 1900s.

Purdue comes into this game on a three-game winning streak that includes a huge double-overtime win over Illinois on Monday afternoon. The Boilermakers dealt the Illini their first Big Ten loss and kept Purdue within shouting distance of the top of the conference.

Thursday, the Hoosiers will be a huge underdog but will look to finally break Purdue's winning streak against them. 

Indiana has been playing well lately but is just 4-3 in the Big Ten. They are coming off a road win at Nebraska but lost to Iowa the game before. 

The Hoosiers did pull off a big upset of Ohio State on Jan. 8 and will look to conjure up some of that magic again as they look to get their biggest win of the year and send their hated rivals home with a loss.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
20
2022

Purdue at Indiana

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 1
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV



