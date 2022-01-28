How to Watch Purdue at Iowa

Purdue travels to Iowa on Thursday night in a important Big Ten battle in the men's college basketball world.

Purdue got back in the win column on Wednesday night when it beat Northwestern 80-60. It was a good win for the Boilermakers, who were coming off a tough 68-65 loss to rival Indiana on Thursday night.

They were looking to beat the Hoosiers for a 10th straight time, but gave up a late three and couldn't convert late in the loss.

That loss was the third already for the Boilermakers in the Big Ten as they have struggled inside the conference.

Purdue has been great in going undefeated in non-conference games but just haven't been able to do the same in the Big Ten.

Thursday night, the Boilermakers get another tough test as they head to an Iowa team coming off a 17-point win against Penn State.

The Hawkeyes were coming off their worst performance of the year in a 48-46 loss to Rutgers but were able to take care of the Nittany Lions to get back to .500 in the Big Ten at 4-4.

Iowa has won seven of nine, but only one of those games was against a ranked team and the Hawkeyes lost that game.

Thursday, they will look to get their first win against a ranked opponent and avenge an earlier 77-70 loss to the Boilermakers.

