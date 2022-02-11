Purdue and Michigan battle for the second time in six days when the Boilermakers make the trip to Ann Arbor to take on the Wolverines.

Purdue heads north to Michigan looking to stay hot. The Boilermakers have rolled off six straight wins to move into a first-place tie with Wisconsin and Illinois for the top spot in the Big Ten.

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 10, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Boilermakers have looked sharp over this stretch that includes a big 84-68 win over Illinois on Tuesday and an 82-76 win over Michigan last Saturday.

Purdue will now look to get its seventh straight win and pick up a season sweep of the Wolverines on Thursday night.

The Wolverines played toe-to-toe with the Boilermakers on Saturday and had chances to take the lead in the second half, but turned the ball over twice in those situations.

They did bounce back with a gritty 58-57 win at Penn State on Tuesday night. It wasn't the prettiest of games, but Michigan did just enough to get the win and move to 6-5 in the Big Ten.

The win was the Wolverines' fifth in the last seven games as they continue to try and make a case for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Getting a win on Thursday against No. 3 Purdue would be a huge boost to their resume.

