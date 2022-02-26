How to Watch Purdue at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

Purdue travels to rival Michigan State on Saturday afternoon looking to win its fourth straight game

Purdue starts a two-game road trip on Saturday afternoon looking to stay at the top of the Big Ten. The Boilermakers took down a streaking Rutgers team 84-72 on Sunday for their third straight win and ninth in the last 10 games.

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Boilermakers are showing why they are a top-five team as they continue to make their way through a tough Big Ten.

They get two big road tests coming up as they will play at Wisconsin on Tuesday, but first, they will look to take down a Michigan State team who has been struggling as of late.

The Spartans lost their third straight game on Tuesday when they went to Iowa and got blown out 86-60. They have now lost five of six and are just 9-7 in the Big Ten and have fallen to a tie for sixth place in the conference standings.

It has been a tough stretch for the Spartans and it doesn't get much easier as they will hit the road for games at Michigan and Ohio State after this home game against Purdue.

