Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Purdue travels to rival Michigan State on Saturday afternoon looking to win its fourth straight game

Purdue starts a two-game road trip on Saturday afternoon looking to stay at the top of the Big Ten. The Boilermakers took down a streaking Rutgers team 84-72 on Sunday for their third straight win and ninth in the last 10 games.

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 26, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live stream the Purdue at Michigan State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Boilermakers are showing why they are a top-five team as they continue to make their way through a tough Big Ten. 

They get two big road tests coming up as they will play at Wisconsin on Tuesday, but first, they will look to take down a Michigan State team who has been struggling as of late.

The Spartans lost their third straight game on Tuesday when they went to Iowa and got blown out 86-60.  They have now lost five of six and are just 9-7 in the Big Ten and have fallen to a tie for sixth place in the conference standings.

It has been a tough stretch for the Spartans and it doesn't get much easier as they will hit the road for games at Michigan and Ohio State after this home game against Purdue.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
26
2022

Purdue at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Celtics at Pistons

By Ben Macaluso
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Feb 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant (9) shoots and scores a basket in front of Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Maryland Lacrosse
Lacrosse

How to Watch Syracuse at Virginia in Men’s College Lacrosse

By Evan Lazar
1 minute ago
Feb 20, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Michigan State in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Mar 12, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Ohio Bobcats forward Ben Roderick (3) drives to the basket against Toledo Rockets guard Ryan Rollins (5) during the first half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Miami (OH) at Toledo in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
1 minute ago
Jan 26, 2022; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; Oklahoma Sooners forward Jalen Hill (1) dribbles with pressure from West Virginia Mountaineers guard Taz Sherman (12) during the second half at WVU Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Oklahoma State at Oklahoma in Men's College Basketball

By Nick Crain
1 minute ago
Feb 12, 2022; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) shoots the ball during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Georgia in Men's College Basketball

By Matthew Beighle
1 minute ago
Feb 22, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard JD Notae (1) shoots as Florida Gators forward Colin Castleton (12) defends during the first half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Georgia vs. Florida: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/26/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy