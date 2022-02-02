No. 4 Purdue travels to Minnesota on Wednesday night looking to win its fourth straight game in men's college basketball.

Purdue stumbled early in Big Ten play starting just 1-2, but the Boilermakers have won six of their last seven conference games and are now just a game back of first place.

How to Watch Purdue at Minnesota in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 2, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Purdue at Minnesota game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Boilermakers' latest win was on Sunday afternoon when they beat Ohio State on a last-second three from Jaden Ivey. Purdue nearly blew a big lead late, but Ivey's shot saved the day and gave the Boilermakers their third straight win.

Wednesday night, they hit the road to take on Minnesota in their only meeting of the year.

The Golden Gophers welcome Purdue to town as they look to snap a two-game losing streak and win for just the second time in the last eight games.

Minnesota is in the midst of its toughest stretch of games all year and it has not gone well.

Purdue will be the third straight top-20 team they play in a row. The Boilermakers played well against both No. 16 Ohio State and No. 11 Wisconsin in their last two games, but have come up short in both.

Wednesday night, the Gophers will look to finally get that big-time win and pull off an upset of Purdue

Regional restrictions may apply.