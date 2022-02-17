Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue at Northwestern in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Purdue travels to Big Ten rival Northwestern on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game in men's basketball.

Purdue got back in the win column on Sunday but it wasn't easy. The Boilermakers had to come back from 12 down in the second half to Maryland to get the 62-61 win. It wasn't the best performance but it was a good bounce-back win after they were blown out at Michigan on Thursday.

How to Watch Purdue at Northwestern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Purdue at Northwestern game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Despite the loss to the Wolverines, they have won seven of their last eight and are still just a game back of first-place Illinois in the Big Ten.

Wednesday, the Boilermakers will look to take down Northwestern for the second time this year.

The Wildcats lost to Purdue 80-60 back on Jan. 23. for its worst loss of the year. That loss was the second of four in a row, but the other three were by six or fewer points.

Since that losing streak, Northwestern is 3-1 including wins against Rutgers and Indiana. The Wildcats couldn't make it four in a row as they lost to rival Illinois on Sunday in another close game.

Northwestern is now just 5-9 in the Big Ten but has played much better than its record shows.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
16
2022

Purdue at Northwestern

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17694700
NBA

How to Watch Rockets at Suns

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17679154
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Northwestern

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17670667
College Basketball

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Auburn

3 minutes ago
smu
College Basketball

How to Watch SMU at Temple

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17585106
College Basketball

How to Watch Baylor at Texas Tech

3 minutes ago
MV5BMzVkYzEwYjQtOGU1Mi00MmM4LWI3OWYtZTBlNmU1ODE0ZjFmXkEyXkFqcGdeQXVyMjIyMDk3NzM@._V1_
entertainment

The Murder Tapes Season 5 Premiere

3 minutes ago
USATSI_17664248
College Basketball

How to Watch Seton Hall vs. Connecticut

33 minutes ago
USATSI_17691105
NBA

How to Watch Kings at Bulls

1 hour ago
USATSI_17637709
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Thunder

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy