Purdue travels to Big Ten rival Northwestern on Wednesday night looking to win its second straight game in men's basketball.

Purdue got back in the win column on Sunday but it wasn't easy. The Boilermakers had to come back from 12 down in the second half to Maryland to get the 62-61 win. It wasn't the best performance but it was a good bounce-back win after they were blown out at Michigan on Thursday.

How to Watch Purdue at Northwestern in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Feb. 16, 2022

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Despite the loss to the Wolverines, they have won seven of their last eight and are still just a game back of first-place Illinois in the Big Ten.

Wednesday, the Boilermakers will look to take down Northwestern for the second time this year.

The Wildcats lost to Purdue 80-60 back on Jan. 23. for its worst loss of the year. That loss was the second of four in a row, but the other three were by six or fewer points.

Since that losing streak, Northwestern is 3-1 including wins against Rutgers and Indiana. The Wildcats couldn't make it four in a row as they lost to rival Illinois on Sunday in another close game.

Northwestern is now just 5-9 in the Big Ten but has played much better than its record shows.

