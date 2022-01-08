Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue at Penn State in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Penn State goes for its third straight win in college basketball and second against a school from Indiana on Saturday when it hosts Purdue on Saturday.

Purdue heads to Happy Valley on Saturday afternoon looking to bounce back from a rare home loss, that came against Wisconsin. The Boilermakers trailed by five at halftime but built a seven-point lead in the second half, but couldn't hold on in the loss.

How to Watch Purdue at Penn State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 8, 2022

Game Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Purdue at Penn State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss was the second Big Ten defeat already for Purdue as they had already got beat on a last-second shot at Rutgers.

The Boilermakers still look like one of the best teams in the conference, but they can't afford many more losses in the Big Ten.

Saturday afternoon, they will look to get back on track against a Penn State team coming off two straight wins against Indiana and Northwestern.

The Nittany Lions took down the Hoosiers 61-58 on Sunday and then beat the Wildcats 74-70 on Wednesday night in Evanston.

The back-to-back wins has Penn State back at .500 in the Big Ten at 2-2 and has them 7-5 overall

The Nittany Lions have been playing well and will be a tough out for a desperate Boilermakers who need to win this game.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
8
2022

Purdue at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
