The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-5) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Michigan Wolverines (7-4) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Crisler Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

Game Day: Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Tuesday, December 21, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Crisler Center

Favorite Spread Total Michigan -25 140 points

Key Stats for Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

The Wolverines score just 1.1 more points per game (73.5) than the Mastodons allow (72.4).

The Mastodons' 73.5 points per game are nine more points than the 64.5 the Wolverines give up to opponents.

The Wolverines are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Mastodons allow to opponents.

The Mastodons have shot at a 45% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

Michigan Players to Watch

Hunter Dickinson posts 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2 assists, shooting 60.3% from the floor.

Eli Brooks posts 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

DeVante Jones averages a team-leading 4.1 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.4 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 46.3% from the floor.

Caleb posts 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Moussa Diabate posts 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 60.8% from the field.

