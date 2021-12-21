Skip to main content
    December 22, 2021
    How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern Utah Thunderbirds guard John Knight III (3) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Eli Brooks (55) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (5-5) will try to break a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Michigan Wolverines (7-4) on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Crisler Center. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

    Michigan vs Purdue Fort Wayne Betting Information

    Michigan

    -25

    140 points

    Key Stats for Michigan vs. Purdue Fort Wayne

    • The Wolverines score just 1.1 more points per game (73.5) than the Mastodons allow (72.4).
    • The Mastodons' 73.5 points per game are nine more points than the 64.5 the Wolverines give up to opponents.
    • The Wolverines are shooting 47.9% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 47.1% the Mastodons allow to opponents.
    • The Mastodons have shot at a 45% rate from the field this season, 5.6 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of the Wolverines have averaged.

    Michigan Players to Watch

    • Hunter Dickinson posts 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also averaging 2 assists, shooting 60.3% from the floor.
    • Eli Brooks posts 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.
    • DeVante Jones averages a team-leading 4.1 assists per game. He is also putting up 7.4 points and 4.5 rebounds, shooting 46.3% from the floor.
    • Caleb posts 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. At the other end, he posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
    • Moussa Diabate posts 7.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, shooting 60.8% from the field.

    Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

    • Ra Kpedi is averaging a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 11.1 points and 0.5 assists, making 70% of his shots from the field.
    • Jalon Pipkins is averaging 14.1 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest, making 44.6% of his shots from the field and 31.8% from beyond the arc, with 1.4 triples per contest.
    • Deonte Billups is averaging 9.7 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game, making 44% of his shots from the field and 44.2% from 3-point range, with 2.3 triples per game.
    • The Mastodons get 7.5 points, 1.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game from Damian Chong Qui.

    Fort Wayne at Michigan

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
