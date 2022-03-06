How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky: Horizon Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Watch as the No. 3 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (19-11, 14-6 Horizon) play in the Horizon Tournament semifinal against the No. 2 seed Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-10, 15-6 Horizon) on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, tipping off at 9:30 PM.
How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky
- Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Indiana Farmers Coliseum
Key Stats for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky
- The Mastodons average 9.1 more points per game (74.7) than the Norse allow (65.6).
- The Norse score an average of 70.3 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 69.5 the Mastodons allow.
- The Mastodons make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- The Norse's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Mastodons have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).
Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch
- The leader in points and assists for the Mastodons is Jarred Godfrey, who scores 15.4 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.
- Ra Kpedi is Purdue Fort Wayne's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.3 points per game.
- Godfrey leads the Mastodons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Godfrey is Purdue Fort Wayne's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Kpedi leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.
Northern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Marques Warrick racks up 16.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Norse.
- Northern Kentucky's leader in rebounds is Adrian Nelson with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Bryson Langdon with 4.0 per game.
- Warrick knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Norse.
- Sam Vinson (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northern Kentucky while Chris Brandon (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Green Bay
W 74-55
Away
2/20/2022
Milwaukee
W 81-71
Away
2/24/2022
Oakland
W 81-70
Away
2/26/2022
Detroit Mercy
W 81-78
Away
3/3/2022
UIC
W 78-72
Home
3/7/2022
Northern Kentucky
-
Home
Northern Kentucky Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
2/18/2022
Detroit Mercy
L 60-52
Away
2/20/2022
Oakland
W 71-66
Away
2/24/2022
Robert Morris
W 78-64
Home
2/26/2022
Youngstown State
W 75-61
Home
3/3/2022
Detroit Mercy
W 77-59
Home
3/7/2022
Purdue Fort Wayne
-
Away
