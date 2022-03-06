Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky: Horizon Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northern Kentucky Norse guard Sam Vinson (2) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 3 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (19-11, 14-6 Horizon) play in the Horizon Tournament semifinal against the No. 2 seed Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-10, 15-6 Horizon) on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, tipping off at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky

Key Stats for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky

  • The Mastodons average 9.1 more points per game (74.7) than the Norse allow (65.6).
  • The Norse score an average of 70.3 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 69.5 the Mastodons allow.
  • The Mastodons make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • The Norse's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Mastodons have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

  • The leader in points and assists for the Mastodons is Jarred Godfrey, who scores 15.4 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.
  • Ra Kpedi is Purdue Fort Wayne's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.3 points per game.
  • Godfrey leads the Mastodons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.
  • Godfrey is Purdue Fort Wayne's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Kpedi leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

  • Marques Warrick racks up 16.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Norse.
  • Northern Kentucky's leader in rebounds is Adrian Nelson with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Bryson Langdon with 4.0 per game.
  • Warrick knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Norse.
  • Sam Vinson (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northern Kentucky while Chris Brandon (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Green Bay

W 74-55

Away

2/20/2022

Milwaukee

W 81-71

Away

2/24/2022

Oakland

W 81-70

Away

2/26/2022

Detroit Mercy

W 81-78

Away

3/3/2022

UIC

W 78-72

Home

3/7/2022

Northern Kentucky

-

Home

Northern Kentucky Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/18/2022

Detroit Mercy

L 60-52

Away

2/20/2022

Oakland

W 71-66

Away

2/24/2022

Robert Morris

W 78-64

Home

2/26/2022

Youngstown State

W 75-61

Home

3/3/2022

Detroit Mercy

W 77-59

Home

3/7/2022

Purdue Fort Wayne

-

Away

How To Watch

March
7
2022

Horizon Tournament: Northern Kentucky vs. Fort Wayne

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
9:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

