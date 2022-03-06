How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky: Horizon Tournament Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Dec 22, 2021; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Northern Kentucky Norse guard Sam Vinson (2) dribbles the ball in the second half against the Indiana Hoosiers at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Watch as the No. 3 seed Northern Kentucky Norse (19-11, 14-6 Horizon) play in the Horizon Tournament semifinal against the No. 2 seed Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (21-10, 15-6 Horizon) on Monday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, tipping off at 9:30 PM.

How to Watch Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky

Game Day: Monday, March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7, 2022 Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Indiana Farmers Coliseum

Indiana Farmers Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Purdue Fort Wayne vs. Northern Kentucky

The Mastodons average 9.1 more points per game (74.7) than the Norse allow (65.6).

The Norse score an average of 70.3 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 69.5 the Mastodons allow.

The Mastodons make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than the Norse have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

The Norse's 42.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Mastodons have allowed to their opponents (45.4%).

Purdue Fort Wayne Players to Watch

The leader in points and assists for the Mastodons is Jarred Godfrey, who scores 15.4 points and distributes 3.9 assists per game.

Ra Kpedi is Purdue Fort Wayne's best rebounder, pulling down an average of 6.2 boards in each contest while scoring 8.3 points per game.

Godfrey leads the Mastodons in three-point shooting, knocking down an average of 2.2 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Godfrey is Purdue Fort Wayne's leader in steals, averaging 1.9 steals per game, while Kpedi leads them in blocks with 0.5 per contest.

Northern Kentucky Players to Watch

Marques Warrick racks up 16.3 points per game and is the top scorer for the Norse.

Northern Kentucky's leader in rebounds is Adrian Nelson with 7.4 per game, and its leader in assists is Bryson Langdon with 4.0 per game.

Warrick knocks down 2.4 three-pointers per game, the most on the Norse.

Sam Vinson (2.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Northern Kentucky while Chris Brandon (0.7 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Purdue Fort Wayne Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/18/2022 Green Bay W 74-55 Away 2/20/2022 Milwaukee W 81-71 Away 2/24/2022 Oakland W 81-70 Away 2/26/2022 Detroit Mercy W 81-78 Away 3/3/2022 UIC W 78-72 Home 3/7/2022 Northern Kentucky - Home

Northern Kentucky Schedule