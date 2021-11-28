How to Watch Purdue Northwest at Illinois State in Men's College Basketball

Outside of the top teams playing, there are some under-the-radar matchups that basketball fans should consider watching. One of those games will feature Purdue Northwest hitting the road to take on Illinois State.

How to Watch Purdue Northwest Pride at Illinois State Redbirds Today:

Game Date: Nov. 27, 2021

Game Time: 9:00 p.m. EST

TV Channel: Marquee Sports Network

You can live stream the Purdue Northwest Pride at Illinois State Redbirds game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

So far this season, the Pride have gone 2-4 to open up the year. They are coming off of a tough 83-66 loss against Union University. A win over Illinois State would certainly be a nice step to getting the Pride's season back on track.

On the other side of the court, the Redbirds hold a 2-4 record coming into this game as well. They could use a win to right the ship as well. In its last matchup, Illinois State ended up losing to Buffalo by a final score of 106-90.

Make sure to tune into this matchup to see who comes out on top. It may not be an elite matchup that will draw a ton of national attention, but it should be a good game between two teams who need to pick up a win.

Regional restrictions may apply.