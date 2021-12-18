Publish date:
How to Watch Purdue vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) aim to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (7-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Arena: Mackey Arena
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Butler
- The 87.4 points per game the Boilermakers average are 29.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (58.3).
- The Bulldogs' 64.9 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 66.1 the Boilermakers give up.
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.8% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
- The Bulldogs are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 40.0% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
Purdue Players to Watch
- The scoring leader for the Boilermakers this season is Jaden Ivey, who averages 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
- Trevion Williams leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 9.3 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.
- Stefanovic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Boilermakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
- Ivey and Zach Edey lead Purdue on the defensive end, with Ivey leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Edey in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.
Butler Players to Watch
- Jair Bolden is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 11.4 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
- The Butler leaders in rebounding and assists are Bryce Golden with 4.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.4 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Aaron Thompson with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
- Bolden hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
- Thompson (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Butler while Ty Groce (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/26/2021
Omaha
W 97-40
Home
11/30/2021
Florida State
W 93-65
Home
12/3/2021
Iowa
W 77-70
Home
12/9/2021
Rutgers
L 70-68
Away
12/12/2021
NC State
W 82-72
Away
12/18/2021
Butler
-
Home
12/20/2021
Incarnate Word
-
Home
12/29/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
1/3/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/8/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/11/2022
Michigan
-
Away
Butler Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/23/2021
Texas A&M
L 57-50
Home
11/24/2021
Chaminade
W 84-51
Home
11/30/2021
Saginaw Valley
W 68-57
Home
12/7/2021
Oklahoma
W 66-62
Away
12/11/2021
Eastern Illinois
W 66-54
Home
12/18/2021
Purdue
-
Away
12/23/2021
Saint John's (NY)
-
Away
12/29/2021
DePaul
-
Home
1/1/2022
UConn
-
Away
1/4/2022
Seton Hall
-
Home
1/7/2022
Xavier
-
Home
