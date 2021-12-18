Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts after making a basket during overtime against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) aim to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (7-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Butler

Game Day: Saturday, December 18, 2021

Saturday, December 18, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Mackey Arena

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Butler

The 87.4 points per game the Boilermakers average are 29.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (58.3).

The Bulldogs' 64.9 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 66.1 the Boilermakers give up.

This season, the Boilermakers have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.8% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.

The Bulldogs are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 40.0% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Boilermakers this season is Jaden Ivey, who averages 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.

Trevion Williams leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 9.3 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.

Stefanovic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Boilermakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.

Ivey and Zach Edey lead Purdue on the defensive end, with Ivey leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Edey in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

Butler Players to Watch

Jair Bolden is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 11.4 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his scoring output.

The Butler leaders in rebounding and assists are Bryce Golden with 4.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.4 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Aaron Thompson with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).

Bolden hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.

Thompson (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Butler while Ty Groce (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/26/2021 Omaha W 97-40 Home 11/30/2021 Florida State W 93-65 Home 12/3/2021 Iowa W 77-70 Home 12/9/2021 Rutgers L 70-68 Away 12/12/2021 NC State W 82-72 Away 12/18/2021 Butler - Home 12/20/2021 Incarnate Word - Home 12/29/2021 Nicholls State - Home 1/3/2022 Wisconsin - Home 1/8/2022 Penn State - Away 1/11/2022 Michigan - Away

Butler Schedule