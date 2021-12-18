Skip to main content
    December 18, 2021
    How to Watch Purdue vs. Butler: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 12, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) reacts after making a basket during overtime against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (9-1) aim to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Butler Bulldogs (7-3) on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 12:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Butler

    Key Stats for Purdue vs. Butler

    • The 87.4 points per game the Boilermakers average are 29.1 more points than the Bulldogs allow (58.3).
    • The Bulldogs' 64.9 points per game are only 1.2 fewer points than the 66.1 the Boilermakers give up.
    • This season, the Boilermakers have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.8% higher than the 40.7% of shots the Bulldogs' opponents have knocked down.
    • The Bulldogs are shooting 43.8% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 40.0% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • The scoring leader for the Boilermakers this season is Jaden Ivey, who averages 16.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
    • Trevion Williams leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 9.3 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 4.0 in each contest.
    • Stefanovic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Boilermakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.7 per contest.
    • Ivey and Zach Edey lead Purdue on the defensive end, with Ivey leading the team in steals averaging 1.5 per game and Edey in blocks averaging 1.4 per contest.

    Butler Players to Watch

    • Jair Bolden is the top scorer for the Bulldogs with 11.4 points per game. He also adds 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game to his scoring output.
    • The Butler leaders in rebounding and assists are Bryce Golden with 4.1 rebounds per game (he also adds 8.4 points and 0.7 assists per game) and Aaron Thompson with 3.2 assists per game (he also tacks on 4.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game).
    • Bolden hits 2.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Bulldogs.
    • Thompson (0.9 steals per game) is the steal leader for Butler while Ty Groce (0.5 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Purdue Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/26/2021

    Omaha

    W 97-40

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Florida State

    W 93-65

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Iowa

    W 77-70

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Rutgers

    L 70-68

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NC State

    W 82-72

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Butler

    -

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    Butler Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/23/2021

    Texas A&M

    L 57-50

    Home

    11/24/2021

    Chaminade

    W 84-51

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Saginaw Valley

    W 68-57

    Home

    12/7/2021

    Oklahoma

    W 66-62

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Eastern Illinois

    W 66-54

    Home

    12/18/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    12/23/2021

    Saint John's (NY)

    -

    Away

    12/29/2021

    DePaul

    -

    Home

    1/1/2022

    UConn

    -

    Away

    1/4/2022

    Seton Hall

    -

    Home

    1/7/2022

    Xavier

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    18
    2021

    Butler vs. Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    12:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
