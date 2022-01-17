Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue at Illinois in Men's College Basketball: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Illinois goes for its seventh straight win on Monday night when it hosts Purdue in a Top 25 matchup.

No. 25 Illinois won its sixth game in a row on Friday night when it beat a shorthanded Michigan team. The 68-53 win kept the Illini undefeated in the Big Ten at 6-0.

How to Watch Purdue at Illinois in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WTTG - Washington D.C.)

Live stream the Purdue at Illinois game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Illini are now the only undefeated team in the Big Ten after Michigan State lost on Sunday to Northwestern.

With the win against the Wolverines, the Illini have now won 11 or their last 12 games and are playing as well as anyone in the country right now.

Monday night, though, they get their toughest test of Big Ten play when they host a Purdue team that is No. 7 in the country and came into the season as the favorite to win the conference.

The Boilermakers have struggled a bit in conference, as they have already lost two Big Ten games to Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Those two losses are the only ones on the year for them, as they are currently 14-2 overall.

Purdue has won two straight against Penn State and Nebraska coming into this game, but the competition steps up on Monday night when they take on the conference-leading Illini.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
17
2022

Purdue at Illinois

TV CHANNEL: FOX (WTTG - Washington D.C.)
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Saint Josephs Women's Basketball
Women's College Basketball

How to Watch La Salle at Saint Joseph's in Women's College Basketball

1 minute ago
Jan 14, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives the ball around Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 92-65. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Illinois

1 minute ago
Jan 14, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives the ball around Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 92-65. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Illinois vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
Jan 14, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives the ball around Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 92-65. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Purdue vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

1 minute ago
Basketball Fans 5
High School Basketball

How to Watch Life Christian (Fla.) at Wilbraham & Monson Academy (Mass.)

1 hour ago
kyler-murray
SI Guide

Rams, Cardinals Wrap Up Wild-Card Weekend

1 hour ago
Cameroon
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Cape Verde vs Cameroon

1 hour ago
AFCON
2021 Africa Cup of Nations

How to Watch Africa Cup of Nations: Burkina Faso vs. Ethiopia

1 hour ago
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (39) tackles Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams (31) during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/16/2022

14 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy