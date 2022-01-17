Illinois goes for its seventh straight win on Monday night when it hosts Purdue in a Top 25 matchup.

No. 25 Illinois won its sixth game in a row on Friday night when it beat a shorthanded Michigan team. The 68-53 win kept the Illini undefeated in the Big Ten at 6-0.

How to Watch Purdue at Illinois in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Jan. 17, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (WTTG - Washington D.C.)

Live stream the Purdue at Illinois game on fuboTV

The Illini are now the only undefeated team in the Big Ten after Michigan State lost on Sunday to Northwestern.

With the win against the Wolverines, the Illini have now won 11 or their last 12 games and are playing as well as anyone in the country right now.

Monday night, though, they get their toughest test of Big Ten play when they host a Purdue team that is No. 7 in the country and came into the season as the favorite to win the conference.

The Boilermakers have struggled a bit in conference, as they have already lost two Big Ten games to Rutgers and Wisconsin.

Those two losses are the only ones on the year for them, as they are currently 14-2 overall.

Purdue has won two straight against Penn State and Nebraska coming into this game, but the competition steps up on Monday night when they take on the conference-leading Illini.

