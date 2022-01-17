Purdue vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 14, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives the ball around Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) during the second half at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 92-65. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Illinois vs. Purdue

Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022

Monday, January 17, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: State Farm Center

State Farm Center

Favorite Spread Total Illinois -2 150 points

Key Stats for Illinois vs. Purdue

The Fighting Illini put up 79.7 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.5 the Boilermakers give up.

The Boilermakers score an average of 85.6 points per game, 21.3 more points than the 64.3 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.

The Fighting Illini make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).

The Boilermakers are shooting 50.6% from the field, 11.3% higher than the 39.3% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.

Illinois Players to Watch

Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini with 19.0 points per game and 10.7 rebounds (seventh in the country), while also putting up 0.9 assists.

Trent Frazier averages 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Alfonso Plummer puts up 15.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Coleman Hawkins puts up 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jacob Grandison puts up 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Purdue Players to Watch