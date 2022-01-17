Purdue vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/17/2022

How to Watch Purdue vs. Illinois: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 25 Illinois Fighting Illini (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten) aim to continue a three-game home winning streak when they host the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten) on Monday, January 17, 2022 at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Illinois vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Monday, January 17, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Arena: State Farm Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Illinois
-2
150 points
Key Stats for Illinois vs. Purdue
- The Fighting Illini put up 79.7 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.5 the Boilermakers give up.
- The Boilermakers score an average of 85.6 points per game, 21.3 more points than the 64.3 the Fighting Illini allow to opponents.
- The Fighting Illini make 47.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (41.2%).
- The Boilermakers are shooting 50.6% from the field, 11.3% higher than the 39.3% the Fighting Illini's opponents have shot this season.
Illinois Players to Watch
- Kofi Cockburn leads the Fighting Illini with 19.0 points per game and 10.7 rebounds (seventh in the country), while also putting up 0.9 assists.
- Trent Frazier averages 11.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 41.7% from the floor and 37.6% from downtown with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game.
- Alfonso Plummer puts up 15.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Coleman Hawkins puts up 7.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. Defensively, he delivers 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jacob Grandison puts up 10.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Trevion Williams paces the Boilermakers in rebounding (8.6 per game), and produces 13.3 points and 3.0 assists. He also posts 1.0 steal and 0.8 blocked shots.
- Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring (16.3 points per game), and puts up 5.0 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He also posts 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Boilermakers receive 15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game from Zach Edey.
- Sasha Stefanovic is putting up a team-best 3.9 assists per game. And he is producing 11.2 points and 2.3 rebounds, making 40.6% of his shots from the floor and 40.0% from 3-point range, with 2.5 triples per game.
- Caleb Furst gets the Boilermakers 5.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists per contest. He also averages 0.2 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
