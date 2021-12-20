Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) celebrates the win over Butler Bulldogs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-9) will visit the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 20, 2021.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Incarnate Word

Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021

Monday, December 20, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Mackey Arena

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Incarnate Word

The 86.5 points per game the Boilermakers average are 6.7 more points than the Cardinals allow (79.8).

The Cardinals put up an average of 68.2 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.5 the Boilermakers give up.

This season, the Boilermakers have a 51.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 51.5% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.

The Cardinals' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

Purdue Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring, tallying 16.9 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Trevion Williams leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 9.0 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.

Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.

Ivey is Purdue's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Zach Edey leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

Incarnate Word Players to Watch

RJ Glasper is at the top of the Cardinals scoring leaderboard with 13.4 points per game. He also grabs 2.4 rebounds and dishes out 2.8 assists per game.

The Incarnate Word leaders in rebounding and assists are Johnny Hughes III with 6.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.4 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Drew Lutz with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).

Glasper is the top shooter from distance for the Cardinals, hitting 1.7 threes per game.

Lutz (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Incarnate Word while Hughes (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/30/2021 Florida State W 93-65 Home 12/3/2021 Iowa W 77-70 Home 12/9/2021 Rutgers L 70-68 Away 12/12/2021 NC State W 82-72 Away 12/18/2021 Butler W 77-48 Home 12/20/2021 Incarnate Word - Home 12/29/2021 Nicholls State - Home 1/3/2022 Wisconsin - Home 1/8/2022 Penn State - Away 1/11/2022 Michigan - Away 1/14/2022 Nebraska - Home

Incarnate Word Schedule