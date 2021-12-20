How to Watch Purdue vs. Incarnate Word: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-9) will visit the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 20, 2021.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Incarnate Word
- Game Day: Monday, December 20, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Incarnate Word
- The 86.5 points per game the Boilermakers average are 6.7 more points than the Cardinals allow (79.8).
- The Cardinals put up an average of 68.2 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.5 the Boilermakers give up.
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 51.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 51.5% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
- The Cardinals' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring, tallying 16.9 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Trevion Williams leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 9.0 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
- Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- Ivey is Purdue's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Zach Edey leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.
Incarnate Word Players to Watch
- RJ Glasper is at the top of the Cardinals scoring leaderboard with 13.4 points per game. He also grabs 2.4 rebounds and dishes out 2.8 assists per game.
- The Incarnate Word leaders in rebounding and assists are Johnny Hughes III with 6.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.4 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Drew Lutz with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
- Glasper is the top shooter from distance for the Cardinals, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
- Lutz (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Incarnate Word while Hughes (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/30/2021
Florida State
W 93-65
Home
12/3/2021
Iowa
W 77-70
Home
12/9/2021
Rutgers
L 70-68
Away
12/12/2021
NC State
W 82-72
Away
12/18/2021
Butler
W 77-48
Home
12/20/2021
Incarnate Word
-
Home
12/29/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
1/3/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/8/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/11/2022
Michigan
-
Away
1/14/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
Incarnate Word Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/28/2021
Portland
L 77-68
Home
12/1/2021
Our Lady of the Lake
W 93-66
Home
12/4/2021
Abilene Christian
L 98-65
Away
12/11/2021
Grambling
W 72-62
Home
12/16/2021
Rice
L 85-55
Away
12/20/2021
Purdue
-
Away
12/28/2021
Texas
-
Away
12/30/2021
Trinity (TX)
-
Home
1/6/2022
Nicholls State
-
Away
1/15/2022
Texas A&M-CC
-
Away
1/20/2022
Houston Baptist
-
Home