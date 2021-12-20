Skip to main content
    How to Watch Purdue vs. Incarnate Word: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 18, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) celebrates the win over Butler Bulldogs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

    The Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-9) will visit the No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (10-1) after losing three road games in a row. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, December 20, 2021.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Incarnate Word

    Key Stats for Purdue vs. Incarnate Word

    • The 86.5 points per game the Boilermakers average are 6.7 more points than the Cardinals allow (79.8).
    • The Cardinals put up an average of 68.2 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 64.5 the Boilermakers give up.
    • This season, the Boilermakers have a 51.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.1% higher than the 51.5% of shots the Cardinals' opponents have made.
    • The Cardinals' 42.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring, tallying 16.9 points per game to go with 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • Trevion Williams leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 9.0 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.9 in each contest.
    • Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 2.6 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • Ivey is Purdue's leader in steals, averaging 1.5 steals per game, while Zach Edey leads them in blocks with 1.5 per contest.

    Incarnate Word Players to Watch

    • RJ Glasper is at the top of the Cardinals scoring leaderboard with 13.4 points per game. He also grabs 2.4 rebounds and dishes out 2.8 assists per game.
    • The Incarnate Word leaders in rebounding and assists are Johnny Hughes III with 6.7 rebounds per game (he also adds 11.4 points and 1.1 assists per game) and Drew Lutz with 3.3 assists per game (he also tacks on 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).
    • Glasper is the top shooter from distance for the Cardinals, hitting 1.7 threes per game.
    • Lutz (1.3 steals per game) is the steal leader for Incarnate Word while Hughes (0.6 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Purdue Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/30/2021

    Florida State

    W 93-65

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Iowa

    W 77-70

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Rutgers

    L 70-68

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NC State

    W 82-72

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Butler

    W 77-48

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    Incarnate Word Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/28/2021

    Portland

    L 77-68

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Our Lady of the Lake

    W 93-66

    Home

    12/4/2021

    Abilene Christian

    L 98-65

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Grambling

    W 72-62

    Home

    12/16/2021

    Rice

    L 85-55

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    12/28/2021

    Texas

    -

    Away

    12/30/2021

    Trinity (TX)

    -

    Home

    1/6/2022

    Nicholls State

    -

    Away

    1/15/2022

    Texas A&M-CC

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Houston Baptist

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Incarnate Word at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
