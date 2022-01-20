Jan 17, 2022; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) drives to the basket as Illinois Fighting Illini forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk (13) and teammate Da'Monte Williams (20), right, defend during the second half at State Farm Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Indiana Hoosiers (13-4, 4-3 Big Ten) will attempt to continue an 11-game home win streak when they square off against the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (15-2, 4-2 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Assembly Hall. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Indiana vs. Purdue

Game Day: Thursday, January 20, 2022

Thursday, January 20, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Assembly Hall

Assembly Hall Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -3.5 140.5 points

Key Stats for Indiana vs. Purdue

The 86.2 points per game the Boilermakers average are 23.5 more points than the Hoosiers allow (62.7).

The Hoosiers score an average of 75.1 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 67.8 the Boilermakers allow.

This season, the Boilermakers have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 13.7% higher than the 36.5% of shots the Hoosiers' opponents have made.

The Hoosiers have shot at a 48.3% rate from the field this season, 7.0 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Purdue Players to Watch

Trevion Williams is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (8.5), and also averages 13.4 points and 3.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Jaden Ivey posts 16.4 points and 3.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 5.2 rebounds, shooting 48.9% from the field and 43.0% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game.

Zach Edey puts up 15.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 70.7% from the floor (fifth in the country).

Sasha Stefanovic is tops on his team in assists per game (3.8), and also posts 11.8 points and 2.6 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.3 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Caleb Furst puts up 5.1 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game, shooting 55.4% from the field.

Indiana Players to Watch