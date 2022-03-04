How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6 Big Ten) will host the Indiana Hoosiers (18-11, 9-10 Big Ten) after winning seven straight home games. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana

Game Day: Saturday, March 5, 2022

Saturday, March 5, 2022 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Indiana

The 81.1 points per game the Boilermakers record are 15.8 more points than the Hoosiers give up (65.3).

The Hoosiers' 71.6 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 68.8 the Boilermakers allow.

The Boilermakers are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

The Hoosiers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Purdue Players to Watch

The scoring leader for the Boilermakers this season is Jaden Ivey, who averages 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.

Zach Edey leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.

The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.5 threes per game.

Ivey and Edey lead Purdue on the defensive end, with Ivey leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Edey in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

Trayce Jackson-Davis has the top spot on the Hoosiers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.

Xavier Johnson's assist statline leads Indiana; he dishes out 4.5 assists per game.

Parker Stewart knocks down 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoosiers.

Race Thompson (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Jackson-Davis (2.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 2/13/2022 Maryland W 62-61 Home 2/16/2022 Northwestern W 70-64 Away 2/20/2022 Rutgers W 84-72 Home 2/26/2022 Michigan State L 68-65 Away 3/1/2022 Wisconsin L 70-67 Away 3/5/2022 Indiana - Home

Indiana Schedule