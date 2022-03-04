Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Feb 27, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Gophers guard Sean Sutherlin (24) drives to the basket as Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) guards him during the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 8 Purdue Boilermakers (24-6, 13-6 Big Ten) will host the Indiana Hoosiers (18-11, 9-10 Big Ten) after winning seven straight home games. The matchup starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Indiana

  • The 81.1 points per game the Boilermakers record are 15.8 more points than the Hoosiers give up (65.3).
  • The Hoosiers' 71.6 points per game are just 2.8 more points than the 68.8 the Boilermakers allow.
  • The Boilermakers are shooting 50.1% from the field this season, 11.1 percentage points higher than the 39.0% the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
  • The Hoosiers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.0 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Purdue Players to Watch

  • The scoring leader for the Boilermakers this season is Jaden Ivey, who averages 17.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game.
  • Zach Edey leads Purdue in rebounding, averaging 7.5 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic leads the team in assists, distributing an average of 3.4 in each contest.
  • The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.5 threes per game.
  • Ivey and Edey lead Purdue on the defensive end, with Ivey leading the team in steals averaging 1.0 per game and Edey in blocks averaging 1.2 per contest.

Indiana Players to Watch

  • Trayce Jackson-Davis has the top spot on the Hoosiers leaderboards for both scoring and rebounding with 17.5 points and 8.2 rebounds per game.
  • Xavier Johnson's assist statline leads Indiana; he dishes out 4.5 assists per game.
  • Parker Stewart knocks down 1.8 three-pointers per game, the most on the Hoosiers.
  • Race Thompson (1.1 steals per game) is the steal leader for Indiana while Jackson-Davis (2.4 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Purdue Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/13/2022

Maryland

W 62-61

Home

2/16/2022

Northwestern

W 70-64

Away

2/20/2022

Rutgers

W 84-72

Home

2/26/2022

Michigan State

L 68-65

Away

3/1/2022

Wisconsin

L 70-67

Away

3/5/2022

Indiana

-

Home

Indiana Schedule

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

2/15/2022

Wisconsin

L 74-69

Home

2/21/2022

Ohio State

L 80-69

Away

2/24/2022

Maryland

W 74-64

Home

2/27/2022

Minnesota

W 84-79

Away

3/2/2022

Rutgers

L 66-63

Home

3/5/2022

Purdue

-

Away

How To Watch

March
5
2022

Indiana at Purdue

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
