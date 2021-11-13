Purdue vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Indiana State Sycamores (0-0) take on the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) at Mackey Arena on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana State
- Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Indiana State
- Last year, the Boilermakers averaged 71.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 65.8 the Sycamores allowed.
- The Sycamores averaged only 0.2 fewer points per game last year (66.5) than the Boilermakers allowed their opponents to score (66.7).
- Last season, the Boilermakers had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Sycamores' opponents knocked down.
- The Sycamores' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Trevion Williams put up 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Eric Hunter Jr. dished out 2.5 assists per game while scoring 7.6 PPG.
- Sasha Stefanovic hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
- Hunter and Zach Edey were defensive standouts last season, with Hunter averaging 1.0 steal per game and Edey collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
Indiana State Players to Watch
- Jake Laravia pulled down 6.3 rebounds and distributed 2.3 assists per game along with scoring 12.3 points per contest last season.
- Tyreke Key tallied 17.2 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
- Cooper Neese knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
- Laravia and Tre Williams were defensive standouts last season, with Laravia averaging 1.5 steals per game and Tre Williams collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Bellarmine
W 96-67
Home
11/12/2021
Indiana State
-
Home
11/16/2021
Wright State
-
Home
11/20/2021
North Carolina
-
Home
11/26/2021
Omaha
-
Home
11/30/2021
Florida State
-
Home
12/3/2021
Iowa
-
Home
Indiana State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Green Bay
W 81-77
Away
11/12/2021
Purdue
-
Away
11/14/2021
Hanover
-
Home
11/18/2021
Old Dominion
-
Away
11/27/2021
Ball State
-
Away
12/1/2021
Loyola Chicago
-
Away
12/4/2021
Miami (OH)
-
Home
How To Watch
November
12
2021
Indiana State at Purdue
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)