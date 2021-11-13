Purdue vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives against Bellarmine forward Ethan Claycomb (0) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.

    The Indiana State Sycamores (0-0) take on the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) at Mackey Arena on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana State

    Key Stats for Purdue vs. Indiana State

    • Last year, the Boilermakers averaged 71.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 65.8 the Sycamores allowed.
    • The Sycamores averaged only 0.2 fewer points per game last year (66.5) than the Boilermakers allowed their opponents to score (66.7).
    • Last season, the Boilermakers had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Sycamores' opponents knocked down.
    • The Sycamores' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Trevion Williams put up 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season.
    • Eric Hunter Jr. dished out 2.5 assists per game while scoring 7.6 PPG.
    • Sasha Stefanovic hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.
    • Hunter and Zach Edey were defensive standouts last season, with Hunter averaging 1.0 steal per game and Edey collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    Indiana State Players to Watch

    • Jake Laravia pulled down 6.3 rebounds and distributed 2.3 assists per game along with scoring 12.3 points per contest last season.
    • Tyreke Key tallied 17.2 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.
    • Cooper Neese knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.
    • Laravia and Tre Williams were defensive standouts last season, with Laravia averaging 1.5 steals per game and Tre Williams collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.

    Purdue Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 96-67

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Indiana State

    -

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Wright State

    -

    Home

    11/20/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Omaha

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    Indiana State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Green Bay

    W 81-77

    Away

    11/12/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    11/14/2021

    Hanover

    -

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Old Dominion

    -

    Away

    11/27/2021

    Ball State

    -

    Away

    12/1/2021

    Loyola Chicago

    -

    Away

    12/4/2021

    Miami (OH)

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Indiana State at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    8:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
