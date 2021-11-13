Purdue vs. Indiana State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/12/2021

Purdue guard Jaden Ivey (23) drives against Bellarmine forward Ethan Claycomb (0) during the second half of an NCAA men's basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021 at Mackey Arena in West Lafayette. Bkc Purdue Vs Bellarmine

The Indiana State Sycamores (0-0) take on the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (0-0) at Mackey Arena on Friday, November 12, 2021. The game tips at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Indiana State

Game Day: Friday, November 12, 2021

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Arena: Mackey Arena

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Indiana State

Last year, the Boilermakers averaged 71.0 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 65.8 the Sycamores allowed.

The Sycamores averaged only 0.2 fewer points per game last year (66.5) than the Boilermakers allowed their opponents to score (66.7).

Last season, the Boilermakers had a 44.7% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% lower than the 45.1% of shots the Sycamores' opponents knocked down.

The Sycamores' 43.3% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.7 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Purdue Players to Watch

Trevion Williams put up 15.5 points and 9.1 rebounds per game last season.

Eric Hunter Jr. dished out 2.5 assists per game while scoring 7.6 PPG.

Sasha Stefanovic hit an average of 1.9 shots per game from beyond the arc a season ago.

Hunter and Zach Edey were defensive standouts last season, with Hunter averaging 1.0 steal per game and Edey collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

Indiana State Players to Watch

Jake Laravia pulled down 6.3 rebounds and distributed 2.3 assists per game along with scoring 12.3 points per contest last season.

Tyreke Key tallied 17.2 points a game in addition to his 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists.

Cooper Neese knocked down 1.7 threes per game a season ago.

Laravia and Tre Williams were defensive standouts last season, with Laravia averaging 1.5 steals per game and Tre Williams collecting 1.5 blocks per contest.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Bellarmine W 96-67 Home 11/12/2021 Indiana State - Home 11/16/2021 Wright State - Home 11/20/2021 North Carolina - Home 11/26/2021 Omaha - Home 11/30/2021 Florida State - Home 12/3/2021 Iowa - Home

Indiana State Schedule