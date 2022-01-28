How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots a fire throw during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) hope to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue

Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022

Thursday, January 27, 2022 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Carver-Hawkeye Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -2.5 154.5 points

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Purdue

The 84.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 15.3 more points than the Hawkeyes allow (69.4).

The Hawkeyes score an average of 83.1 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 67.4 the Boilermakers allow.

This season, the Boilermakers have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.

The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.5% from the field, five% higher than the 41.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

Zach Edey posts 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 70.9% from the field (second in the country).

Trevion Williams paces the Boilermakers at 8.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.9 assists and 12.7 points.

Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers with 15.8 points per game and 2.8 assists, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds.

Sasha Stefanovic averages a team-high 3.6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 12.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 42.1% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caleb Furst is posting 5.0 points, 0.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Iowa Players to Watch