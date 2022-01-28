Skip to main content

How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots a fire throw during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Jan 23, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) shoots a fire throw during the second half against the Northwestern Wildcats at Mackey Arena. Boilermakers won 80-60. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) hope to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue

  • Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Purdue vs Iowa Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Purdue

-2.5

154.5 points

Key Stats for Iowa vs. Purdue

  • The 84.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 15.3 more points than the Hawkeyes allow (69.4).
  • The Hawkeyes score an average of 83.1 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 67.4 the Boilermakers allow.
  • This season, the Boilermakers have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.
  • The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.5% from the field, five% higher than the 41.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

  • Zach Edey posts 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 70.9% from the field (second in the country).
  • Trevion Williams paces the Boilermakers at 8.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.9 assists and 12.7 points.
  • Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers with 15.8 points per game and 2.8 assists, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds.
  • Sasha Stefanovic averages a team-high 3.6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 12.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 42.1% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
  • Caleb Furst is posting 5.0 points, 0.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Iowa Players to Watch

  • Keegan Murray is the Hawkeyes' top scorer (22.8 points per game, third in college basketball) and rebounder (8.4), and produces 1.2 assists.
  • The Hawkeyes get 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Kris Murray.
  • Patrick McCaffery gives the Hawkeyes 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
  • Filip Rebraca gives the Hawkeyes 6.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
  • Joe Toussaint is the Hawkeyes' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he produces 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds.

How To Watch

January
27
2022

Purdue at Iowa

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Jan 22, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. (24) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) and guard Tyger Campbell (10) and guard Jules Bernard (1) react during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Cal at UCLA in Men's College Basketball

2 minutes ago
purdue
College Basketball

How to Watch Purdue at Iowa

2 minutes ago
memphis
College Basketball

How to Watch East Carolina at Memphis

2 minutes ago
imago1006160376h
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Panama

2 minutes ago
morehead state
College Basketball

How to Watch Morehead State at Southeast Missouri State

2 minutes ago
Xavier Musketeers guard Paul Scruggs (1) drives to the basket as Morehead State Eagles guard Ta'lon Cooper (55) defends in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, at Cintas Center in Cincinnati. The Xavier Musketeers defaced the Morehead State Eagles, 86-63. Morehead State Eagles At Xavier Musketeers Dec 15
College Basketball

Morehead State vs. Southeast Missouri State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 25, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Cody Riley (2) and guard Johnny Juzang (3) celebrate the victory against the Arizona Wildcats at Pauley Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Cal vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

East Carolina vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; East Carolina Pirates guard Tristen Newton (2) dribbles behind his back against the Houston Cougars guard Jamal Shead (1) in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Memphis vs. East Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 1/27/2022

2 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy