How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Iowa Hawkeyes (14-5, 4-4 Big Ten) hope to continue a six-game home win streak when they host the No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (16-3, 5-3 Big Ten) on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Iowa vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Thursday, January 27, 2022
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Purdue
-2.5
154.5 points
Key Stats for Iowa vs. Purdue
- The 84.7 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 15.3 more points than the Hawkeyes allow (69.4).
- The Hawkeyes score an average of 83.1 points per game, 15.7 more points than the 67.4 the Boilermakers allow.
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.5% higher than the 42.6% of shots the Hawkeyes' opponents have hit.
- The Hawkeyes are shooting 46.5% from the field, five% higher than the 41.5% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Zach Edey posts 15.3 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 70.9% from the field (second in the country).
- Trevion Williams paces the Boilermakers at 8.4 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 2.9 assists and 12.7 points.
- Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers with 15.8 points per game and 2.8 assists, while also putting up 4.7 rebounds.
- Sasha Stefanovic averages a team-high 3.6 assists per contest. He is also averaging 12.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, shooting 42.1% from the field and 41.6% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Caleb Furst is posting 5.0 points, 0.5 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
Iowa Players to Watch
- Keegan Murray is the Hawkeyes' top scorer (22.8 points per game, third in college basketball) and rebounder (8.4), and produces 1.2 assists.
- The Hawkeyes get 9.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Kris Murray.
- Patrick McCaffery gives the Hawkeyes 9.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Filip Rebraca gives the Hawkeyes 6.3 points, 6.3 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game. He also delivers 0.4 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Joe Toussaint is the Hawkeyes' top assist man (3.9 per game), and he produces 5.5 points and 2.1 rebounds.
How To Watch
January
27
2022
Purdue at Iowa
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)