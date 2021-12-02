Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

    A pair of streaking teams square off when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Hawkeyes, who have won seven straight.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

    Key Stats for Purdue vs. Iowa

    • The Boilermakers put up 25.7 more points per game (92.4) than the Hawkeyes give up (66.7).
    • The Hawkeyes put up 29.9 more points per game (94.0) than the Boilermakers give up to opponents (64.1).
    • The Boilermakers are shooting 54.5% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
    • The Hawkeyes have shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • The Boilermakers scoring leader is Zach Edey, who averages 16.9 per contest to go with 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
    • Trevion Williams is Purdue's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic is its best passer, distributing 4.9 assists in each contest.
    • Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
    • The Purdue steals leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Edey, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Iowa Players to Watch

    • The Hawkeyes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Keegan Murray with 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
    • Iowa's assist leader is Joe Toussaint with 4.3 per game. He also scores 6.3 points per game and tacks on 1.4 rebounds per game.
    • Jordan Bohannon is consistent from deep and leads the Hawkeyes with 3.0 made threes per game.
    • Toussaint (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa while Murray (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Purdue Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    Wright State

    W 96-52

    Home

    11/20/2021

    North Carolina

    W 93-84

    Away

    11/21/2021

    Villanova

    W 80-74

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Omaha

    W 97-40

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Florida State

    W 93-65

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Butler

    -

    Away

    12/20/2021

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    Iowa Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/16/2021

    North Carolina Central

    W 86-69

    Home

    11/18/2021

    Alabama State

    W 108-82

    Home

    11/22/2021

    Western Michigan

    W 109-61

    Home

    11/26/2021

    Portland State

    W 85-51

    Home

    11/29/2021

    Virginia

    W 75-74

    Away

    12/3/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    12/6/2021

    Illinois

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Iowa State

    -

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    12/21/2021

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Western Illinois

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    December
    3
    2021

    Iowa at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    9:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

