How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
A pair of streaking teams square off when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Hawkeyes, who have won seven straight.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa
- Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Mackey Arena
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Iowa
- The Boilermakers put up 25.7 more points per game (92.4) than the Hawkeyes give up (66.7).
- The Hawkeyes put up 29.9 more points per game (94.0) than the Boilermakers give up to opponents (64.1).
- The Boilermakers are shooting 54.5% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.
- The Hawkeyes have shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
Purdue Players to Watch
- The Boilermakers scoring leader is Zach Edey, who averages 16.9 per contest to go with 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist.
- Trevion Williams is Purdue's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic is its best passer, distributing 4.9 assists in each contest.
- Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.
- The Purdue steals leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Edey, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Iowa Players to Watch
- The Hawkeyes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Keegan Murray with 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.
- Iowa's assist leader is Joe Toussaint with 4.3 per game. He also scores 6.3 points per game and tacks on 1.4 rebounds per game.
- Jordan Bohannon is consistent from deep and leads the Hawkeyes with 3.0 made threes per game.
- Toussaint (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa while Murray (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
Wright State
W 96-52
Home
11/20/2021
North Carolina
W 93-84
Away
11/21/2021
Villanova
W 80-74
Home
11/26/2021
Omaha
W 97-40
Home
11/30/2021
Florida State
W 93-65
Home
12/3/2021
Iowa
-
Home
12/9/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
12/12/2021
NC State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Butler
-
Away
12/20/2021
Incarnate Word
-
Home
12/29/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
Iowa Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/16/2021
North Carolina Central
W 86-69
Home
11/18/2021
Alabama State
W 108-82
Home
11/22/2021
Western Michigan
W 109-61
Home
11/26/2021
Portland State
W 85-51
Home
11/29/2021
Virginia
W 75-74
Away
12/3/2021
Purdue
-
Away
12/6/2021
Illinois
-
Home
12/9/2021
Iowa State
-
Away
12/18/2021
Utah State
-
Home
12/21/2021
SE Louisiana
-
Home
12/29/2021
Western Illinois
-
Home