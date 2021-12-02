Nov 29, 2021; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Joe Toussaint (2) celebrates with forward Keegan Murray (15) and teammates after the game against the Virginia Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

A pair of streaking teams square off when the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) host the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-0, 0-0 Big Ten) on Friday, December 3, 2021 at 9:00 PM ET. The Boilermakers will put their seven-game win streak on the line against the Hawkeyes, who have won seven straight.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

Game Day: Friday, December 3, 2021

Friday, December 3, 2021 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Mackey Arena

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Iowa

The Boilermakers put up 25.7 more points per game (92.4) than the Hawkeyes give up (66.7).

The Hawkeyes put up 29.9 more points per game (94.0) than the Boilermakers give up to opponents (64.1).

The Boilermakers are shooting 54.5% from the field this season, 12.9 percentage points higher than the 41.6% the Hawkeyes allow to opponents.

The Hawkeyes have shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 12.0 percentage points above the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Purdue Players to Watch

The Boilermakers scoring leader is Zach Edey, who averages 16.9 per contest to go with 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist.

Trevion Williams is Purdue's leading rebounder, grabbing 7.4 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic is its best passer, distributing 4.9 assists in each contest.

Stefanovic leads the Boilermakers in three-point shooting, making an average of 3.1 shots per game from beyond the arc.

The Purdue steals leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Edey, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Iowa Players to Watch

The Hawkeyes' leader in scoring and rebounding is Keegan Murray with 24.6 points and 8.9 rebounds per game.

Iowa's assist leader is Joe Toussaint with 4.3 per game. He also scores 6.3 points per game and tacks on 1.4 rebounds per game.

Jordan Bohannon is consistent from deep and leads the Hawkeyes with 3.0 made threes per game.

Toussaint (1.7 steals per game) is the steal leader for Iowa while Murray (2.3 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/16/2021 Wright State W 96-52 Home 11/20/2021 North Carolina W 93-84 Away 11/21/2021 Villanova W 80-74 Home 11/26/2021 Omaha W 97-40 Home 11/30/2021 Florida State W 93-65 Home 12/3/2021 Iowa - Home 12/9/2021 Rutgers - Away 12/12/2021 NC State - Away 12/18/2021 Butler - Away 12/20/2021 Incarnate Word - Home 12/29/2021 Nicholls State - Home

Iowa Schedule