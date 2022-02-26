Feb 20, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan State Spartans (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.

How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022

Saturday, February 26, 2022 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Favorite Spread Total Purdue -5 146.5 points

Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Purdue

The 82.2 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 14.9 more points than the Spartans allow (67.3).

The Spartans' 72.3 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 68.8 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.

This season, the Boilermakers have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.

The Spartans have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

Purdue Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey posts 17.3 points and 3.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.9 rebounds, shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Trevion Williams is putting up 12.0 points, 3.1 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.

Zach Edey leads the Boilermakers at 7.6 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.5 assists and 14.5 points.

Sasha Stefanovic averages a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Mason Gillis posts 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 47.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.

Michigan State Players to Watch