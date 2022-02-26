How to Watch Purdue vs. Michigan State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Michigan State Spartans (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Michigan State vs. Purdue
- Game Day: Saturday, February 26, 2022
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Jack Breslin Students Events Center
Purdue
-5
146.5 points
Key Stats for Michigan State vs. Purdue
- The 82.2 points per game the Boilermakers put up are 14.9 more points than the Spartans allow (67.3).
- The Spartans' 72.3 points per game are only 3.5 more points than the 68.8 the Boilermakers allow to opponents.
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.6% higher than the 40.6% of shots the Spartans' opponents have made.
- The Spartans have shot at a 45.4% clip from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points above the 42.6% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey posts 17.3 points and 3.1 assists per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 4.9 rebounds, shooting 46.5% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Trevion Williams is putting up 12.0 points, 3.1 assists and 7.5 rebounds per game.
- Zach Edey leads the Boilermakers at 7.6 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.5 assists and 14.5 points.
- Sasha Stefanovic averages a team-leading 3.4 assists per contest. He is also putting up 11.6 points and 2.5 rebounds, shooting 42.3% from the floor and 40.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Mason Gillis posts 6.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game, shooting 52.9% from the floor and 47.1% from downtown with 1.3 made 3-pointers per contest.
Michigan State Players to Watch
- Marcus Bingham leads the Spartans in rebounding (6.1 per game), and averages 9.2 points and 0.2 assists. He also delivers 0.8 steals and 2.3 blocked shots.
- Gabe Brown is the Spartans' top scorer (11.4 points per game) and assist man (1.1), and puts up 4.1 rebounds.
- Malik Hall gets the Spartans 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- A.J Hoggard tops the Spartans in assists (5.1 per game), and averages 6.6 points and 2.1 rebounds. He also posts 0.7 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Spartans receive 8.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game from Tyson Walker.
