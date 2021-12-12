Purdue looks to bounce back from its first loss of the year when it travels to Brooklyn to take on NC State Sunday afternoon.

Purdue's first week as the No. 1 team in the country has not gone well so far. The Boilermakers went on the road and lost to unranked Rutgers on a last-second shot. It was the first loss of the year for Purdue and a huge upset.

How to Watch Purdue vs. NC State in College Basketball Today:

Game Date: Dec. 12, 2021

Game Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Sunday, they will look to rebound from that shocking loss when they take on an NC State team that is coming off a win against Bethune-Cookman.

The win kept them from losing two in a row after they had lost to Louisville 73-68 in its ACC opener.

The loss to Louisville snapped its three-game winning streak and was just its second loss of the year.

The Wolfpack have played one other Big Ten school this year when they knocked off Nebraska in four overtimes during the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

Sunday, they will look to win their second in a row and stay perfect against the Big Ten and send Purdue home with a second straight upset loss.

