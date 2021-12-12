Purdue vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Publish date:
How to Watch Purdue vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) battle the NC State Wolf Pack (7-2) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.
- Game Day: Sunday, December 12, 2021
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: PNC Arena
- Live Stream: fuboTV
Key Stats for NC State vs. Purdue
- The Boilermakers average 88.0 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 71.3 the Wolf Pack allow.
- The Wolf Pack's 78.2 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 65.4 the Boilermakers allow.
- This season, the Boilermakers have a 51.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have hit.
- The Wolf Pack have shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey averages 15.8 points and 3.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.2 rebounds, shooting 52.6% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Trevion Williams leads his squad in rebounds per contest (9.0), and also puts up 13.3 points and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
- Zach Edey is putting up 15.2 points, 0.9 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.
- Sasha Stefanovic leads his squad in assists per contest (4.2), and also puts up 11.9 points and 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Caleb Furst posts 7.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 62.2% from the floor.
NC State Players to Watch
- Dereon Seabron leads the Wolf Pack in scoring (19.9 points per game), rebounding (11.0) and assists (2.7), shooting 54.5% from the field. He also delivers 2.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
- Jericole Hellems is posting 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.
- Terquavion Smith is averaging 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
- Cam Hayes is posting 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 36.6% of his shots from the field.
- The Wolf Pack receive 4.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game from Ebenezer Dowuona.
