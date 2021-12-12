Purdue vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Purdue vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) battle the NC State Wolf Pack (7-2) on Sunday, December 12, 2021 at 2:00 PM ET.

    How to Watch NC State vs. Purdue

    Purdue vs NC State Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Purdue

    -14

    142.5 points

    Key Stats for NC State vs. Purdue

    • The Boilermakers average 88.0 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 71.3 the Wolf Pack allow.
    • The Wolf Pack's 78.2 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 65.4 the Boilermakers allow.
    • This season, the Boilermakers have a 51.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 10.5% higher than the 41.2% of shots the Wolf Pack's opponents have hit.
    • The Wolf Pack have shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 39.8% shooting opponents of the Boilermakers have averaged.

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Jaden Ivey averages 15.8 points and 3.6 assists per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 5.2 rebounds, shooting 52.6% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
    • Trevion Williams leads his squad in rebounds per contest (9.0), and also puts up 13.3 points and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.
    • Zach Edey is putting up 15.2 points, 0.9 assists and 7.0 rebounds per game.
    • Sasha Stefanovic leads his squad in assists per contest (4.2), and also puts up 11.9 points and 2.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.2 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Caleb Furst posts 7.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest, shooting 62.2% from the floor.

    NC State Players to Watch

    • Dereon Seabron leads the Wolf Pack in scoring (19.9 points per game), rebounding (11.0) and assists (2.7), shooting 54.5% from the field. He also delivers 2.3 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.
    • Jericole Hellems is posting 15.0 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 38.5% of his shots from the field and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.
    • Terquavion Smith is averaging 11.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest, making 38.9% of his shots from the floor and 35.2% from 3-point range, with 2.1 triples per contest.
    • Cam Hayes is posting 11.6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 36.6% of his shots from the field.
    • The Wolf Pack receive 4.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 0.0 assists per game from Ebenezer Dowuona.

    How To Watch

    December
    12
    2021

    Purdue at NC State

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Ball
    College Soccer

    How to Watch Clemson vs. Washington in Men's College Cup Final

    3 minutes ago
    purdue
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Purdue vs. NC State

    3 minutes ago
    virginia tech
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Virginia Tech at Dayton

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defense during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Virginia Tech vs. Dayton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Purdue vs. NC State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins forward Donta Scott (24) shoots as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Keve Aluma (22) defense during the second half at Xfinity Center. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    Dayton vs. Virginia Tech: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Dec 9, 2021; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) dribbles the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Catalina Fragoso-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    NC State vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/12/2021

    3 minutes ago
    matt ryan falcons
    NFL

    How to Watch Falcons at Panthers

    1 hour ago
    chiefs
    NFL

    How to Watch Raiders at Chiefs

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy