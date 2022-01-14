How to Watch Purdue vs. Nebraska: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Jan 11, 2022; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Nebraska Cornhuskers guard Bryce McGowens (5) reacts to a foul from Illinois Fighting Illini guard Da'Monte Williams (20) in the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-11, 0-6 Big Ten) will try to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the No. 7 Purdue Boilermakers (13-2, 2-2 Big Ten) at 6:30 PM ET on Friday, January 14, 2022 at Mackey Arena.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Nebraska

Game Day: Friday, January 14, 2022

Friday, January 14, 2022 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Arena: Mackey Arena

Mackey Arena Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Nebraska

The Boilermakers average 6.7 more points per game (85.1) than the Cornhuskers give up (78.4).

The Cornhuskers put up an average of 73.9 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 66.6 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.

This season, the Boilermakers have a 50.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.9% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Cornhuskers' opponents have knocked down.

The Cornhuskers are shooting 43.3% from the field, 2.3% higher than the 41% the Boilermakers' opponents have shot this season.

Purdue Players to Watch

The Boilermakers scoring leader is Jaden Ivey, who averages 16.2 per contest to go with 5.1 rebounds and three assists.

Trevion Williams is Purdue's leading rebounder, pulling down 8.8 per game, while Sasha Stefanovic is its best passer, averaging four assists in each contest.

Stefanovic makes more threes per game than any other member of the Boilermakers, knocking down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 2.6 per contest.

Ivey is Purdue's leader in steals, averaging 1.3 steals per game, while Zach Edey leads them in blocks with 1.3 per contest.

Nebraska Players to Watch

Bryce McGowens is at the top of the Cornhuskers scoring leaderboard with 15.9 points per game. He also pulls down 5.5 rebounds and racks up 1.6 assists per game.

Derrick Walker puts up a stat line of 6.1 rebounds, 10.2 points and 1.2 assists per game for Nebraska to take the top rebound spot on the team. Alonzo Verge Jr. has the top spot for assists with 5.6 per game, adding 14.2 points and 5.1 rebounds per contest.

Keisei Tominaga is the top scorer from distance for the Cornhuskers, hitting 1.8 threes per game.

Nebraska's leader in steals is Verge (1.5 per game), and its leader in blocks is Walker (1.2 per game).

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/18/2021 Butler W 77-48 Home 12/20/2021 Incarnate Word W 79-59 Home 12/29/2021 Nicholls State W 104-90 Home 1/3/2022 Wisconsin L 74-69 Home 1/8/2022 Penn State W 74-67 Away 1/14/2022 Nebraska - Home 1/17/2022 Illinois - Away 1/20/2022 Indiana - Away 1/23/2022 Northwestern - Home 1/27/2022 Iowa - Away 1/30/2022 Ohio State - Home

Nebraska Schedule