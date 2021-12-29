Purdue vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

How to Watch Purdue vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (8-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Mackey Arena.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Nicholls State
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Arena: Mackey Arena
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
Key Stats for Purdue vs. Nicholls State
- The Boilermakers score 17.6 more points per game (85.8) than the Colonels allow (68.2).
- The Colonels score an average of 79.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 64.0 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
- The Boilermakers are shooting 51.1% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Colonels allow to opponents.
- The Colonels' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (39.4%).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring, tallying 16.5 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
- Purdue's leading rebounder is Trevion Williams averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Sasha Stefanovic and his 3.9 assists per game.
- The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
- The Purdue steals leader is Ivey, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Zach Edey, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.
Nicholls State Players to Watch
- The Colonels' Jitaurious Gordon racks up enough points (20.4 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
- Emanuel Littles grabs 6.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.9 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Nicholls State rebounding leaderboard.
- Gordon makes 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Colonels.
- Devante Carter (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nicholls State while Ryghe Lyons (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/3/2021
Iowa
W 77-70
Home
12/9/2021
Rutgers
L 70-68
Away
12/12/2021
NC State
W 82-72
Away
12/18/2021
Butler
W 77-48
Home
12/20/2021
Incarnate Word
W 79-59
Home
12/29/2021
Nicholls State
-
Home
1/3/2022
Wisconsin
-
Home
1/8/2022
Penn State
-
Away
1/11/2022
Michigan
-
Away
1/14/2022
Nebraska
-
Home
1/17/2022
Illinois
-
Away
Nicholls State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
12/9/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 95-80
Away
12/13/2021
Blue Mountain (MS)
W 87-69
Home
12/15/2021
Wisconsin
L 71-68
Away
12/18/2021
Mississippi Valley State
W 104-73
Home
12/21/2021
Oregon State
L 83-61
Away
12/29/2021
Purdue
-
Away
1/6/2022
Incarnate Word
-
Home
1/15/2022
New Orleans
-
Away
1/20/2022
Northwestern State
-
Home
1/22/2022
SE Louisiana
-
Home
1/27/2022
McNeese
-
Away