Purdue vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Dec 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Drew Lutz (3) drives the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the fist half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (8-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Mackey Arena.

How to Watch Purdue vs. Nicholls State

Game Day: Wednesday, December 29, 2021

Wednesday, December 29, 2021 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Arena: Mackey Arena

Key Stats for Purdue vs. Nicholls State

The Boilermakers score 17.6 more points per game (85.8) than the Colonels allow (68.2).

The Colonels score an average of 79.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 64.0 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.

The Boilermakers are shooting 51.1% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Colonels allow to opponents.

The Colonels' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

Purdue Players to Watch

Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring, tallying 16.5 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Purdue's leading rebounder is Trevion Williams averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Sasha Stefanovic and his 3.9 assists per game.

The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.6 threes per game.

The Purdue steals leader is Ivey, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Zach Edey, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

Nicholls State Players to Watch

The Colonels' Jitaurious Gordon racks up enough points (20.4 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.

Emanuel Littles grabs 6.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.9 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Nicholls State rebounding leaderboard.

Gordon makes 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Colonels.

Devante Carter (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nicholls State while Ryghe Lyons (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 12/3/2021 Iowa W 77-70 Home 12/9/2021 Rutgers L 70-68 Away 12/12/2021 NC State W 82-72 Away 12/18/2021 Butler W 77-48 Home 12/20/2021 Incarnate Word W 79-59 Home 12/29/2021 Nicholls State - Home 1/3/2022 Wisconsin - Home 1/8/2022 Penn State - Away 1/11/2022 Michigan - Away 1/14/2022 Nebraska - Home 1/17/2022 Illinois - Away

Nicholls State Schedule