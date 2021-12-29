Purdue vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/29/2021

Skip to main content
    How to Watch Purdue vs. Nicholls State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Dec 20, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Incarnate Word Cardinals guard Drew Lutz (3) drives the ball against Purdue Boilermakers forward Trevion Williams (50) during the fist half at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 3 Purdue Boilermakers (11-1) aim to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Nicholls State Colonels (8-5) at 5:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Mackey Arena.

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Nicholls State

    Key Stats for Purdue vs. Nicholls State

    • The Boilermakers score 17.6 more points per game (85.8) than the Colonels allow (68.2).
    • The Colonels score an average of 79.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 64.0 the Boilermakers give up to opponents.
    • The Boilermakers are shooting 51.1% from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 41.3% the Colonels allow to opponents.
    • The Colonels' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.8 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Jaden Ivey leads the Boilermakers in scoring, tallying 16.5 points per game to go with 5.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
    • Purdue's leading rebounder is Trevion Williams averaging 8.9 boards per game and its best passer is Sasha Stefanovic and his 3.9 assists per game.
    • The Boilermakers get the most three-point shooting production out of Stefanovic, who makes 2.6 threes per game.
    • The Purdue steals leader is Ivey, who averages 1.4 takeaways per game, while its blocks leader is Zach Edey, who compiles 1.4 rejections per contest.

    Nicholls State Players to Watch

    • The Colonels' Jitaurious Gordon racks up enough points (20.4 per game) and assists (3.1 per game) to sit atop the squad's leaderboards.
    • Emanuel Littles grabs 6.5 rebounds per game (he also scores 6.9 points per game and adds 0.9 assists per game) which puts him at the top of the Nicholls State rebounding leaderboard.
    • Gordon makes 3.6 three-pointers per game, the most on the Colonels.
    • Devante Carter (2.0 steals per game) is the steal leader for Nicholls State while Ryghe Lyons (1.8 blocks per game) is the block leader.

    Purdue Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/3/2021

    Iowa

    W 77-70

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Rutgers

    L 70-68

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NC State

    W 82-72

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Butler

    W 77-48

    Home

    12/20/2021

    Incarnate Word

    W 79-59

    Home

    12/29/2021

    Nicholls State

    -

    Home

    1/3/2022

    Wisconsin

    -

    Home

    1/8/2022

    Penn State

    -

    Away

    1/11/2022

    Michigan

    -

    Away

    1/14/2022

    Nebraska

    -

    Home

    1/17/2022

    Illinois

    -

    Away

    Nicholls State Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    12/9/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 95-80

    Away

    12/13/2021

    Blue Mountain (MS)

    W 87-69

    Home

    12/15/2021

    Wisconsin

    L 71-68

    Away

    12/18/2021

    Mississippi Valley State

    W 104-73

    Home

    12/21/2021

    Oregon State

    L 83-61

    Away

    12/29/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Away

    1/6/2022

    Incarnate Word

    -

    Home

    1/15/2022

    New Orleans

    -

    Away

    1/20/2022

    Northwestern State

    -

    Home

    1/22/2022

    SE Louisiana

    -

    Home

    1/27/2022

    McNeese

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    December
    29
    2021

    Nicholls State at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    5:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
