Mar 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) shoots the ball against Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the second half of the game at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The Tar Heels have also won three games in a row.

How to Watch North Carolina vs. Purdue

Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021

Saturday, November 20, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Arena: Mackey Arena

Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Purdue

Last year, the Boilermakers put up 71.0 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels allowed.

The Tar Heels' 75.2 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 66.7 the Boilermakers allowed.

The Boilermakers shot 44.7% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.

The Tar Heels' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Purdue Players to Watch

Trevion Williams scored 15.5 points and pulled down 9.1 rebounds per game last season.

Eric Hunter Jr. averaged 2.5 assists per game to go with his 7.6 PPG scoring average.

Sasha Stefanovic knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.

Hunter and Zach Edey were defensive standouts last season, with Hunter averaging 1.0 steal per game and Edey collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

North Carolina Players to Watch

Armando Bacot tallied 12.3 points and 7.8 boards per game last season.

Caleb Love dispensed 3.6 assists per game while scoring 10.5 PPG.

Kerwin Walton made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.

Love averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Bacot compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

Purdue Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 11/9/2021 Bellarmine W 96-67 Home 11/12/2021 Indiana State W 92-67 Home 11/16/2021 Wright State W 96-52 Home 11/20/2021 North Carolina - Away 11/26/2021 Omaha - Home 11/30/2021 Florida State - Home 12/3/2021 Iowa - Home 12/9/2021 Rutgers - Away 12/12/2021 NC State - Away

