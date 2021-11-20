Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Mar 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) shoots the ball against Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the second half of the game at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    Mar 2, 2021; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Wisconsin Badgers forward Micah Potter (11) shoots the ball against Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the second half of the game at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

    The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The Tar Heels have also won three games in a row.

    How to Watch North Carolina vs. Purdue

    Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Purdue

    • Last year, the Boilermakers put up 71.0 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels allowed.
    • The Tar Heels' 75.2 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 66.7 the Boilermakers allowed.
    • The Boilermakers shot 44.7% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.
    • The Tar Heels' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

    Purdue Players to Watch

    • Trevion Williams scored 15.5 points and pulled down 9.1 rebounds per game last season.
    • Eric Hunter Jr. averaged 2.5 assists per game to go with his 7.6 PPG scoring average.
    • Sasha Stefanovic knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
    • Hunter and Zach Edey were defensive standouts last season, with Hunter averaging 1.0 steal per game and Edey collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.

    North Carolina Players to Watch

    • Armando Bacot tallied 12.3 points and 7.8 boards per game last season.
    • Caleb Love dispensed 3.6 assists per game while scoring 10.5 PPG.
    • Kerwin Walton made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
    • Love averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Bacot compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.

    Purdue Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Bellarmine

    W 96-67

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Indiana State

    W 92-67

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Wright State

    W 96-52

    Home

    11/20/2021

    North Carolina

    -

    Away

    11/26/2021

    Omaha

    -

    Home

    11/30/2021

    Florida State

    -

    Home

    12/3/2021

    Iowa

    -

    Home

    12/9/2021

    Rutgers

    -

    Away

    12/12/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    North Carolina Schedule

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    11/9/2021

    Loyola (MD)

    W 83-67

    Home

    11/12/2021

    Brown

    W 94-87

    Home

    11/16/2021

    Charleston (SC)

    W 94-83

    Away

    11/20/2021

    Purdue

    -

    Home

    11/23/2021

    UNC Asheville

    -

    Home

    12/1/2021

    Michigan

    -

    Home

    12/5/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Away

    12/11/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    12/14/2021

    Furman

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    November
    20
    2021

    North Carolina at Purdue

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    sporting kansas city
    MLS

    How to Watch Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

    51 seconds ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) on the way to the basket during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    51 seconds ago
    Nov 17, 2021; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (35) is fouled by Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl (50) on the way to the basket during the second quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 11/20/2021

    51 seconds ago
    Nov 5, 2021; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Jordan Nwora (13) drives for the basket between New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) and guard RJ Barrett (9) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    How to Watch Rockets at Knicks

    30 minutes ago
    Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns quarterback Levi Lewis (No. 1) throws during pre-game warm-up as the Cajuns prepare to take on Ohio on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. Cajuns Vs Ohio Football Pregame 3546
    College Football

    How to Watch Sacramento State at UC Davis

    1 hour ago
    Mar 27, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Loyola-Chicago Ramblers center Cameron Krutwig (25) dribbles the ball against Oregon State Beavers center Roman Silva (12) in the first half during the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    College Basketball

    How to Watch Illinois-Chicago at Loyola-Chicago in Men's College Basketball

    1 hour ago
    tampa bay lightning
    NHL

    How to Watch Devils at Lightning

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17100383
    College Basketball

    How to Watch North Carolina at Purdue

    1 hour ago
    football fans
    College Football

    How to Watch Florida Gators vs. Missouri Tigers

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy