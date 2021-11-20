Publish date:
How to Watch North Carolina vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The No. 6 Purdue Boilermakers (3-0) will look to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the No. 18 North Carolina Tar Heels (3-0) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 20, 2021. The Tar Heels have also won three games in a row.
- Game Day: Saturday, November 20, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Arena: Mackey Arena
Key Stats for North Carolina vs. Purdue
- Last year, the Boilermakers put up 71.0 points per game, only 1.1 more points than the 69.9 the Tar Heels allowed.
- The Tar Heels' 75.2 points per game last year were 8.5 more points than the 66.7 the Boilermakers allowed.
- The Boilermakers shot 44.7% from the field last season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Tar Heels allowed to opponents.
- The Tar Heels' 43.9% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.3 percentage points higher than the Boilermakers allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
Purdue Players to Watch
- Trevion Williams scored 15.5 points and pulled down 9.1 rebounds per game last season.
- Eric Hunter Jr. averaged 2.5 assists per game to go with his 7.6 PPG scoring average.
- Sasha Stefanovic knocked down shots from beyond the arc at a clip of 1.9 per contest a season ago.
- Hunter and Zach Edey were defensive standouts last season, with Hunter averaging 1.0 steal per game and Edey collecting 1.1 blocks per contest.
North Carolina Players to Watch
- Armando Bacot tallied 12.3 points and 7.8 boards per game last season.
- Caleb Love dispensed 3.6 assists per game while scoring 10.5 PPG.
- Kerwin Walton made 2.0 threes per game a season ago.
- Love averaged 1.2 takeaways per game, while Bacot compiled 0.9 rejections per contest.
Purdue Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Bellarmine
W 96-67
Home
11/12/2021
Indiana State
W 92-67
Home
11/16/2021
Wright State
W 96-52
Home
11/20/2021
North Carolina
-
Away
11/26/2021
Omaha
-
Home
11/30/2021
Florida State
-
Home
12/3/2021
Iowa
-
Home
12/9/2021
Rutgers
-
Away
12/12/2021
NC State
-
Away
North Carolina Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
11/9/2021
Loyola (MD)
W 83-67
Home
11/12/2021
Brown
W 94-87
Home
11/16/2021
Charleston (SC)
W 94-83
Away
11/20/2021
Purdue
-
Home
11/23/2021
UNC Asheville
-
Home
12/1/2021
Michigan
-
Home
12/5/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Away
12/11/2021
Elon
-
Home
12/14/2021
Furman
-
Home
